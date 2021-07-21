Charity appealing for help with exhibition
A west Norfolk charity is appealing for help with its photography exhibition that aims to raise awareness of its work and those it supports.
The West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) is holding the exhibition this autumn and is asking people to help them by submitting pictures on the theme of communication to highlight the charity's work and also the challenges faced by people in the deaf community.
Photography clubs and amateur photographers are being invited to take part in the event at the Norfolk Creative Arts Centre at Churchill School from October 23 to 30, and 12 of the best pictures will be used to create a WNDA calendar which will be sold to help boost funds.
General manager Anna Pugh said: “We have all experienced a separation from those we love and communication has been a major focus for all of us during the pandemic.
"This has been made more evident with face masks, social distancing and online meetings. For the members of our community who have hearing problems it has been particularly difficult.
“We thought it would be a good time to take stock and consider what communication means to you.
"Visual representations of how we communicate and the absence of good communication can be easily understood and recognised - you don’t have to be a professional photographer to create an image that portrays a powerful message."
The King's Lynn-based charity is asking for a "small hanging fee" and entrance fee to cover the cost of hiring the gallery and a catalogue will be available on sale.
The King’s Lynn-based charity, which also operates No8 the Old Bookshop in Downham Market, offers a range of help including advocacy services, and support to the deaf community alongside social activities.
The charity plans to hold lipreading classes along with an introduction to sign language course later this year.
Ear care clinics have also been launched in King’s Lynn and Downham Market to offer services including ear wax removal and an ear health check.
To take part in the exhibition contact WNDA on 01553 773399 or email info@wnda.org.uk