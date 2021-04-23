Riding for the disabled centre reopens with plans for carriage driving
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
A Norfolk riding for the disabled centre has welcomed people back after a year of having its activities "severely curtailed" by lockdowns.
The West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association (WNRDA), based at the Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, near Downham Market, saw its first riders return on April 12 and plans to gradually increase those numbers based on the assistance they need.
The centre is also set to resume carriage driving on Monday, April 26.
Chairman Colin Perriss said: "I feel that the return to riding and carriage driving will mean that our riders and carriage drivers will once again be able to experience the significant and therapeutic benefits of interacting with horses.
"The Magpie team is looking forward to seeing the joy on the faces of the participants and their families and returning to what we do best."
Equine Assisted Learning Therapy (EALT) sessions, which is run in association with MIND, started on April 21.
