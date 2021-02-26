News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police looking for tipper-style lorry after car crashes into A47 barrier

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:16 PM February 26, 2021   
a47

Police are looking for witnesses after a collision on the A47 - Credit: Google

Police are on the lookout for a tipper-style lorry after a car collided with a crash barrier on the A47. 

A silver Toyota was travelling on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth at 8.40am on Thursday, February 25 when it collided with a crash barrier on the side of the road at Acle.

Nobody was injured, but police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage from those at the scene.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a tipper-style lorry on the same stretch of road at the same time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kate Wright at Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 62 of 25 February 2021.

