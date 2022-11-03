Witness tells inquest man's struggle with police was 'like a horror film'

Krystian Kilkowski died after complications while being restrained by police outside the Morrisons supermarket in Diss - Credit: Supplied

A shop owner who witnessed a Diss man struggling with police hours before his death has described it as being "like a horror film".

Krystian Kilkowski died in the early hours of his 32nd birthday, hours after suffering complications while being restrained by the police.

An inquest into his death is due to conclude this week, having heard more than three weeks of evidence from police officers, ambulance crews and medical experts.

It heard that Mr Kilkowski began acting erratically after suffering an acute behavioural disturbance believed to have been brought on by amphetamines.

Summing up the evidence heard during the case, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson described the evidence of shop owner Tony Wigby, who runs the Complete Flooring store close in Victoria Road - close to where Mr Kilkowski was being restrained.

She said: "His evidence was that to begin with Krystian and the officers appeared to be chasing each other.

"He said it look like the officers were tying to help Krystian. He said he was a very large man and incredibly strong - and that if they had reduced their grip on him that they would have been thrown into the air."

The inquest heard that as Mr Kilkowski continued to struggle he bit through his tongue and swallowed a lot of blood.

Ms Thompson said Mr Wigby had described the scene as being "a crazy situation" and "like something from a horror film".

She added that when Mr Wigby was asked if he saw similarities between this incident and the death of George Floyd, the American killed while being restrained by a police officer in Minnesota just three months prior, he said he did not.

She said: "He said it was a crazy situation but in his view it was not the same as the American one."

Ms Thompson said another witness, Morrison's worker Karl Burrell had gone to see if there was anything he could do and provided water.

She said: "He said he was around 10 to 15 feet away and that it looked like the police were trying to prevent him from kicking out."

Mr Kilkowski was held to the floor by officers for more than an hour before he could be taken to the hospital.

He died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 11, 2020. His medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure, hyperthermia, rhabdomyolysis, complications arising from being restrained during an acute behavioural disturbance and amphetamine toxicity.

The inquest continues.