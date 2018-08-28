Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Brooke.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell. The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

A hatchback travelling along Norwich Road struck a tree and caught fire yesterday morning.

Norfolk Police confirmed the driver died at the scene.

The incident happened at about 4.30am on Sunday, November 18, near to the junction with Entrance Lane.

The vehicle was travelling towards Brooke from Poringland when it left the road.

Police would now like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relating to the incident.

The incident saw Norwich Road, which is the main route through Brooke, closed off to traffic between its junctions with Entrance Lane and The Street.

Police said the road re-opened at about 4pm yesterday.

Alan Nicholls, station manager with Norfolk fire service, said the car was on fire when crews arrived.

He said: “The fire was extinguished and everything else since then has been in support of police.”

Fire crews from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident shortly after 4.30am.

Police at the scene said the incident was a “single vehicle RTC”.

The speed limit where the crash happened, which is next to the Brooke village sign, is 30mph.

A 66-year-old woman, who lives nearby, said yesterday: “There is such an eerie atmosphere in the village today because we are used to hearing the rumble of traffic going past.

“We could even hear the children playing football from the park, and that never happens.

“It’s ethereal because we know what has happened.”

Brooke is located about seven miles south of Norwich, near Poringland.

• Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information regarding the incident. Anyone with information should contact Sgt Eric Crittenden from Swaffham Roads Policing Team on 101.