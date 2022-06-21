Opinion

90% of children who were supported by mental health groups said that their mental wellbeing had improved, says Claire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, says early intervention is key in keeping Norfolk's youngsters keep free of mental heath disorders

Children and young people are suffering from mental health issues more than ever before and, as recent stories in the media will tell you, mental health services in our county are extremely stretched with patients facing long waiting times, delays and disappointments while accessing services.

The pandemic saw a notable decline in children and young people’s mental health. Local child bereavement charity Nelson’s Journey told us about the grief and worry caused by the death of loved ones, while Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Young Carers Project told us about how extended isolation periods affected anxiety levels among children who care for parents or siblings with complex health needs.

Similarly, data from the first lockdown showed young people in our region experienced a marked rise in concerns around domestic abuse, child abuse, eating issues and struggles with body image. They also had the greatest increase nationally in sadness, anxiety about returning to school or college, and the highest rate of young people with autism or Asperger’s seeking support. Without access to proper support, these mental health concerns can build up to a point of crisis.

Earlier interventions can prevent mental health crises. Services for young people are rightly being prioritised for the most seriously unwell children and young people, but what about those who need earlier intervention to prevent their mental health problems from becoming worse?

Norfolk’s charities are well-placed to offer preventative support. Embedded in communities, these grassroots groups can reach vulnerable people in a way that others cannot, delivering greater impact. While not a replacement for mental health services, early intervention from charities could reduce the probability that a young person will need to access these services in the future.

Intervening early can improve lifetime health and wellbeing, prevent mental illness, and reduce costs incurred by ill health, unemployment and crime.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation - Credit: NORFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Half of mental disorders start by the age of 14, so early intervention is vital. A recent report produced for the Norfolk Community Foundation highlighted the work of 11 such organisations working in our county. It revealed that 90% of children who were supported by these groups said that their mental wellbeing had improved, as well as a marked rise in confidence to talk about their mental health and knowing where to go for support.

The report drew on organisations involved in Sir Norman Lamb’s innovative Coalition for Young People, which provides funding and support to a network of grassroots charities and organisations working with young people in Norfolk.

Without this valuable work, the numbers of children and young people needing crisis support would only escalate even further. A system-wide approach, which includes voluntary partners, is necessary to start effecting change. The NHS have recognised the role the voluntary sector can play in prevention, and although work is under way to make the third sector a stronger partner, resources are often lacking.

It is vital to recognise the key role charities play in keeping our children and young people safe and well, but like public services they remain under financial pressure. By continuing to give the funding and support these community organisations need, we can invest not only in them but in our young people's future.