With Norwich's new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

PUBLISHED: 22:14 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:14 05 July 2019
With Norwich City's latest kit about to be unveiled on Saturday we take a trip down memory lane to look at some former City shirts.
Premier League new boys Norwich City have signed a three-year deal with Asian gambling firm Dafabet, who have become principal club partner of the Premier League new boys.
The company's logo will feature on the front of all three of City's kits for the new season, the first of which is to be unveiled on Saturday.
The shirt will have much to live up to given the stellar list of previous kits it is following, including last season's glorious Championship-winning jersey.
That shirt, with its green, yellow and white mosaic on the shoulders, gave more than a nod to the classic 'egg and cress' style which adorned the tops of City's 1993-94 Uefa Cup heroes who beat the mighty Bayern Munich before going out to Inter Milan in the third round.
The famous yellow and green has certainly seen the Canaries stand out from the crowd in English football.
Internationally of course you are far more likely to see the yellow and green of Brazil, however, City sported the combo long before the samba stars.
Norwich had shed their blue and white origins from the early 20th century when yellow was introduced in 1907, before a green trim emerged in 1908.
Halves, stripes, pinstripes and all manner of green sleeve style followed but it is the bright canary yellow which ensures you can spot a fellow City fan a mile off when you're on holiday - usually within seconds of leaving the airport.
It is that 'egg and cress' which has been in vogue once more in 2018 though, after it was brought back for May's legends encounter with Inter Milan at Carrow Road.
But whatever shirt is unveiled tomorrow, it is sure to be a hit with City fans - particularly if Daniel Farke's men can go onto cement their Premier League status come what May.
