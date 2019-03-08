Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

With Norwich's new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

PUBLISHED: 22:14 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:14 05 July 2019

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club).

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club).

Archant

With Norwich City's latest kit about to be unveiled on Saturday we take a trip down memory lane to look at some former City shirts.

New Norwich City kit for 2013/14 season is modelled by Bradley Johnson, Russell Martin and Robert Snodgrass, with a bit of help from some youngsters from the club's youth academy. Photo: Norwich City.New Norwich City kit for 2013/14 season is modelled by Bradley Johnson, Russell Martin and Robert Snodgrass, with a bit of help from some youngsters from the club's youth academy. Photo: Norwich City.

Premier League new boys Norwich City have signed a three-year deal with Asian gambling firm Dafabet, who have become principal club partner of the Premier League new boys.

The company's logo will feature on the front of all three of City's kits for the new season, the first of which is to be unveiled on Saturday.

The shirt will have much to live up to given the stellar list of previous kits it is following, including last season's glorious Championship-winning jersey.

That shirt, with its green, yellow and white mosaic on the shoulders, gave more than a nod to the classic 'egg and cress' style which adorned the tops of City's 1993-94 Uefa Cup heroes who beat the mighty Bayern Munich before going out to Inter Milan in the third round.

Jonny Howson modelling the new Norwich City kit for the 2016/17 season. Photo: Norwich City FCJonny Howson modelling the new Norwich City kit for the 2016/17 season. Photo: Norwich City FC

The famous yellow and green has certainly seen the Canaries stand out from the crowd in English football.

Internationally of course you are far more likely to see the yellow and green of Brazil, however, City sported the combo long before the samba stars.

Norwich had shed their blue and white origins from the early 20th century when yellow was introduced in 1907, before a green trim emerged in 1908.

Halves, stripes, pinstripes and all manner of green sleeve style followed but it is the bright canary yellow which ensures you can spot a fellow City fan a mile off when you're on holiday - usually within seconds of leaving the airport.

Malky Mackay and Craig Fleming model the new Norwich City kit, watched by Brian Collier, managing director of Proton Cars UK, Nigel Worthington and Ansar Ali, UK general manager of Lotus Cars. submitted een 6/5/03Malky Mackay and Craig Fleming model the new Norwich City kit, watched by Brian Collier, managing director of Proton Cars UK, Nigel Worthington and Ansar Ali, UK general manager of Lotus Cars. submitted een 6/5/03

It is that 'egg and cress' which has been in vogue once more in 2018 though, after it was brought back for May's legends encounter with Inter Milan at Carrow Road.

But whatever shirt is unveiled tomorrow, it is sure to be a hit with City fans - particularly if Daniel Farke's men can go onto cement their Premier League status come what May.

Left: Martin Olsson and Jonny Howson model Norwich City's 2016/17 third kit. Right: Jeremy Goss scores against Bayern Munich in the 1993 kit that inspired this season's design.Left: Martin Olsson and Jonny Howson model Norwich City's 2016/17 third kit. Right: Jeremy Goss scores against Bayern Munich in the 1993 kit that inspired this season's design.

Left to right: Keith Bertschin in the smart pinstripe kit in 1983, Dean Coney modelling the sought-after Asics shirt worn from 1989 to 1992, and Jeremy Goss scoring his legendary goal against Bayern Munich in 1993 in that egg and cress kit.Left to right: Keith Bertschin in the smart pinstripe kit in 1983, Dean Coney modelling the sought-after Asics shirt worn from 1989 to 1992, and Jeremy Goss scoring his legendary goal against Bayern Munich in 1993 in that egg and cress kit.

Bryan Gunn and jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993Bryan Gunn and jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993

Teemu Pukki of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Ralf is totally the right choice’ – Farke explains City’s loan move for Fahrmann

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

Canaries confirm third summer signing as Schalke keeper completes loan switch

Schalke keeper Ralf Fahrmann has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan Picture: Scott Heavey/PA

Vulnerable people found living in ‘dangerous’ industrial units

Boasts Industrial Park in Ellough. Picture: Archant Library

RAF Tornados return to their original home

Five Tornados returned to their original home at RAF Honington in various pieces by road with the assistance of the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS). Picture: RAF Honington
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists