With Norwich's new kit about to be unveiled we look at some past glories

Keith O'Neill, Sarah Thomas and Darren Eadie model the new kit in 1997. (Photo courtesy of Norwich City Football Club). Archant

With Norwich City's latest kit about to be unveiled on Saturday we take a trip down memory lane to look at some former City shirts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New Norwich City kit for 2013/14 season is modelled by Bradley Johnson, Russell Martin and Robert Snodgrass, with a bit of help from some youngsters from the club's youth academy. Photo: Norwich City. New Norwich City kit for 2013/14 season is modelled by Bradley Johnson, Russell Martin and Robert Snodgrass, with a bit of help from some youngsters from the club's youth academy. Photo: Norwich City.

Premier League new boys Norwich City have signed a three-year deal with Asian gambling firm Dafabet, who have become principal club partner of the Premier League new boys.

The company's logo will feature on the front of all three of City's kits for the new season, the first of which is to be unveiled on Saturday.

The shirt will have much to live up to given the stellar list of previous kits it is following, including last season's glorious Championship-winning jersey.

That shirt, with its green, yellow and white mosaic on the shoulders, gave more than a nod to the classic 'egg and cress' style which adorned the tops of City's 1993-94 Uefa Cup heroes who beat the mighty Bayern Munich before going out to Inter Milan in the third round.

Jonny Howson modelling the new Norwich City kit for the 2016/17 season. Photo: Norwich City FC Jonny Howson modelling the new Norwich City kit for the 2016/17 season. Photo: Norwich City FC

The famous yellow and green has certainly seen the Canaries stand out from the crowd in English football.

Internationally of course you are far more likely to see the yellow and green of Brazil, however, City sported the combo long before the samba stars.

Norwich had shed their blue and white origins from the early 20th century when yellow was introduced in 1907, before a green trim emerged in 1908.

Halves, stripes, pinstripes and all manner of green sleeve style followed but it is the bright canary yellow which ensures you can spot a fellow City fan a mile off when you're on holiday - usually within seconds of leaving the airport.

Malky Mackay and Craig Fleming model the new Norwich City kit, watched by Brian Collier, managing director of Proton Cars UK, Nigel Worthington and Ansar Ali, UK general manager of Lotus Cars. submitted een 6/5/03 Malky Mackay and Craig Fleming model the new Norwich City kit, watched by Brian Collier, managing director of Proton Cars UK, Nigel Worthington and Ansar Ali, UK general manager of Lotus Cars. submitted een 6/5/03

It is that 'egg and cress' which has been in vogue once more in 2018 though, after it was brought back for May's legends encounter with Inter Milan at Carrow Road.

But whatever shirt is unveiled tomorrow, it is sure to be a hit with City fans - particularly if Daniel Farke's men can go onto cement their Premier League status come what May.

Left: Martin Olsson and Jonny Howson model Norwich City's 2016/17 third kit. Right: Jeremy Goss scores against Bayern Munich in the 1993 kit that inspired this season's design. Left: Martin Olsson and Jonny Howson model Norwich City's 2016/17 third kit. Right: Jeremy Goss scores against Bayern Munich in the 1993 kit that inspired this season's design.

Left to right: Keith Bertschin in the smart pinstripe kit in 1983, Dean Coney modelling the sought-after Asics shirt worn from 1989 to 1992, and Jeremy Goss scoring his legendary goal against Bayern Munich in 1993 in that egg and cress kit. Left to right: Keith Bertschin in the smart pinstripe kit in 1983, Dean Coney modelling the sought-after Asics shirt worn from 1989 to 1992, and Jeremy Goss scoring his legendary goal against Bayern Munich in 1993 in that egg and cress kit.

Bryan Gunn and jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993 Bryan Gunn and jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993

Teemu Pukki of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Teemu Pukki of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You may also want to watch: