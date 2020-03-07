Search

Motorists warned to avoid Wissington after van crash

PUBLISHED: 10:13 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 07 March 2020

A white VW van crashed in Wissington. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp

A white VW van crashed in Wissington. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp

darrensp

Motorists are being advised to avoid a village after a crash.

A car crashed on the B1160, near Wissington, partially blocking the road.

Police were called to the junction with Broad Drove and College Road at about 8.30am today.

The vehicle, a white VW van, was the only vehicle involved but motorists have been asked to avoid the area while it is recovered.

A police spokesman said no-one was injured.

The fire service was initially called but stood down before arrival.

Traffic in the area is heavy - Check the EDP Live Traffic Map before you travel.

