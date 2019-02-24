Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mart is on its way to Wisbech

24 February, 2019 - 12:34
The Mart is on its way to Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt

The Mart is on its way to Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

The rides have been taken down and the fairground lorries have left King’s Lynn.

The Mart, which has occupied the Tuesday Market Place for the last fortnight, is on its way down the A47 to its next stop.

Showmen and women will start setting up their rides in Wisbech on Monday, ready for the big opening of the fair on Thursday.

Traditionally in town for the first two weeks of March each year, it occupies Chapel Road Car Park, part of Somers Road Car Park and the Western half of the Market Place.

The Mart has brought traditional thrills and spillss to King’s Lynn since its Valentine’s Day opening.

Granted a Royal Charter 800 years ago, it marks the start of the travelling year for show families.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Two arrested after 128mph chase on A11 at Thetford

The driver failed a drug test for cocaine Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You have to earn that right to win a game – we have done that today’ - King’s Lynn boss

Adam Marriott was on target for King's Lynn Town at Bedworth Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists