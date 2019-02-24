Mart is on its way to Wisbech

The Mart is on its way to Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The rides have been taken down and the fairground lorries have left King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mart, which has occupied the Tuesday Market Place for the last fortnight, is on its way down the A47 to its next stop.

Showmen and women will start setting up their rides in Wisbech on Monday, ready for the big opening of the fair on Thursday.

Traditionally in town for the first two weeks of March each year, it occupies Chapel Road Car Park, part of Somers Road Car Park and the Western half of the Market Place.

The Mart has brought traditional thrills and spillss to King’s Lynn since its Valentine’s Day opening.

Granted a Royal Charter 800 years ago, it marks the start of the travelling year for show families.