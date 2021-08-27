Drunken man threatened shop worker with baseball bat
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A man flew into a drunken rage and threatened staff with a baseball bat, a court was told.
Darius Grybauskas, 37, went to NeNe in Lynn Road, Wisbech, at about 5.15pm on 17 January.
A member of staff believed they recognised him as having previously been aggressive and stolen from the shop.
Grybauskas left after being confronted by the store manager, but later returned armed with a metal baseball bat.
He threatened the manager and a scuffle ensued before Grybauskas left and police were called.
When officers arrived, they found Grybauskas in an “extremely intoxicated” state.
He went on to admit threatening a person with an offensive weapon.
Most Read
- 1 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 2 Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90
- 3 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
- 4 Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?
- 5 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
- 6 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes
- 7 First look inside Norwich's new Greek restaurant
- 8 Gone Fishing: Comedy duo cast their rods in Norfolk again
- 9 Police officer dismissed after possessing 'despicable' indecent images
- 10 Restaurant bosses slam spate of dine and dashers
Grybauskas, of Colvile Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months at Cambridge Crown Court. He was also ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.
PC David Lovitt said: “There is absolutely no place for behaviour like this in Cambridgeshire and I’m pleased he has now appeared before the courts."