Drunken man threatened shop worker with baseball bat

Published: 10:22 AM August 27, 2021

The bat with which Darius Grybauskas threatened a shop worker - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man flew into a drunken rage and threatened staff with a baseball bat, a court was told.

Darius Grybauskas, 37, went to NeNe in Lynn Road, Wisbech, at about 5.15pm on 17 January.

A member of staff believed they recognised him as having previously been aggressive and stolen from the shop.

Grybauskas left after being confronted by the store manager, but later returned armed with a metal baseball bat.

He threatened the manager and a scuffle ensued before Grybauskas left and police were called.

When officers arrived, they found Grybauskas in an “extremely intoxicated” state.

He went on to admit threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

Grybauskas, of Colvile Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months at Cambridge Crown Court. He was also ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

PC David Lovitt said: “There is absolutely no place for behaviour like this in Cambridgeshire and I’m pleased he has now appeared before the courts."



