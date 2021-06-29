Call for more consultation over 'mega incinerator'

Published: 12:01 PM June 29, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson was key note speaker at a rally in Wisbech protesting about plans for a mega incinerator which would be “the largest” in Europe - Credit: Terry Harris

Consultation meetings over a "mega incinerator" proposed for Cambridgeshire should also be held in Norfolk, a councillor claims.

MVV Environment wants to build an incinerator on land of Algores Way in Wisbech, which would handle more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year.

The scheme has now gone out to its final round of public consultation before a planning application is submitted for the plant. It closes on August 13.

While meetings are being held around Wisbech, none have been arranged for west Norfolk.

In an e-mail to MVV Alexandra Kemp, borough councillor for South Lynn, said: "You have just announced a consultation in Wisbech, for the incinerator you want to build there, but you should also be holding consultations in South Lynn, Clenchwarton, West Lynn, West Winch and Lynn town centre.

"King’s Lynn is just 13 miles away from Wisbech and would be downwind of whatever would be carried on the wind from the very large plant you are proposing to build."

MVV said in reply: "We do not recall making specific commitments to consult in the King’s Lynn area."

Campaigners say the plan is four times the size of the proposed burner which was abandoned at Saddlebow, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, in 2004 leaving Norfolk County Council with a £33m bill.

Virginnia Bucknor, from the Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) group said: "They want to build this mega incinerator in this little town which has no railway station, no dual carriageway. The stuff that's coming out of there will blow over Sandringham, over The Wash, over Welney."

MVV's website says: "Thanks to state-of-the-art flue gas cleaning, our power facilities comply with the very strict European regulations for clean air."

As part of the public consultation, public exhibitions will take place during July at the following locations:

The Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech. July 13. 2pm-8pm.

Oasis Community Centre, Wisbech. July 14. 2pm-8pm.

Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre, Wisbech St Mary. July 16. 2pm-8pm.

Rosmini Centre, Wisbech. July 17. 10am-4pm.

Walton Highway Village Club, Walton Highway. July 19. 2pm-8pm.

Marshland Hall, Marshland St James. July 20. 2pm-8pm.

Walpole Community Centre, Walpole St Andrew. July 21. 12noon-6pm.

Tower Hall, Friday Bridge. July 22. 2pm-8pm.

Its managing director, Paul Carey, said: “This is now the opportunity for the local community and all other stakeholders to look at what we propose and provide further feedback.”

People can also take part in the consultation online here.