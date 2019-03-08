Search

'They must have messed the plans up' - lamp post put up blocking path

PUBLISHED: 13:15 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 30 October 2019

The property in Wisbech, which has a lamp post in the middle of its path Picture: Chris Bishop

A lamp post has been partially blocking the path to a home since it was built three years ago.

Blackfriars Court, in Wisbech, where a house has a lamp post in the gateway to its path Picture: Chris BishopBlackfriars Court, in Wisbech, where a house has a lamp post in the gateway to its path Picture: Chris Bishop

Developers built flats on the site of the former Blackfriars pub opposite the North Cambridgeshire Hospital, on St Augustine's Road, Wisbech, three years ago. The path outside Number 10 has a lamp post in its gateway.

"They must have messed the plans up or something," said a man who answered the door at the address today. "It doesn't bother me, I just walk around it."

No street lights are shown on the original planning application to Fenland District Council.

We have approached Cambridgeshire County Council, which operates street lights in Wisbech, for comment.

