Emergency? I was only trying to unlock my phone

Police were called to an address in Wisbech after a spate of 999 calls Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police rushed to an address after receiving a flood of 999 calls - only to find they had been made by someone trying to unlock their phone.

Officers were sent to an undisclosed address in Wisbech on Thursday night after 21 emergency calls were made.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire force said all silent 999 calls were checked in a case a person was in danger.

“Officers weren’t a able to get a response on the phone so someone went round to check and found someone trying to unlock their phone,” she said. “They said it was a hack they’d seen online.”

Police explained that 999 is for emergencies only and does not unlock mobile phones. The spokesman added no further action was being taken over the incident.