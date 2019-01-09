Search

Norwich pub to host winter beer festival

09 January, 2019 - 16:08
The Vine owner Aey Allen (centre) with The Lady Mayoress (left) and The Lord Mayor (right) of Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

The Vine owner Aey Allen (centre) with The Lady Mayoress (left) and The Lord Mayor (right) of Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

A Norwich pub that was voted into The Good Beer Guide is preparing to host its 10th annual winter beer festival.

The Vine, Norwich will be hosting a winter beer festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aey AllenThe Vine, Norwich will be hosting a winter beer festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

The Vine, on Dove Street, has been hosting a beer festival since 2009.

Owner Aey Allen, 48, whose past catering experience includes Siam Bangkok and Sugar Hut, said that beer lovers could expect a selection of excellent real ales from many counties, with some of them making their Norwich debut.

The event used take place twice a year, but owner Aey Allen says it now only takes place in the winter.

Ms Allen said: “It is important that people support their local pubs all year round and not just during the peak periods otherwise they may not be there when you want them.”

The Vine has appeared in The Good Beer Guide since 2011. This year’s winter beer festival will take place from Friday February 1 to Saturday February 9.

The pub will also be serving its customary Thai cuisine for patrons to enjoy with the special list of beers.

