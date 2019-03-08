Search

Meet the Norwich City fan behind the UK's biggest TV shows

PUBLISHED: 14:13 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 03 November 2019

Winston Gallagher filming on location at an avairy in Germany. Photo: Ann Dalimore

Winston Gallagher filming on location at an avairy in Germany. Photo: Ann Dalimore

Archant

He's worked with the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and David Attenborough, and travelled to some of the furthest flung destinations in the world, but for the producer and director Winston Gallagher, nowhere compares to Norfolk.

TV producer and director Winston Gallagher, originally from Norwich, filming for 10 puppies and us. Photo: Winston GallagherTV producer and director Winston Gallagher, originally from Norwich, filming for 10 puppies and us. Photo: Winston Gallagher

The 39-year-old's CV boasts credits on some of the UK's most popular TV shows, including BAFTA-nominated Travel Man with Richard Ayoade, BBC's Attenborough and the Giant Elephant and A League of Their Own, hosted by James Corden.

But the director, who now lives in Oxford with his partner and two young children, said his childhood, spent with his family in their home at The Beehive pub in Norwich, was fairly ordinary.

The former CNS pupil studied media at Brighton University, before becoming a runner on Hollywood blockbusters Batman Begins and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where he spent his days blowing up miniature model sets and driving child actors around in golf buggies.

He said: "It was interesting and at times surreal. Sitting in a buggy chatting to Harry Potter about Darwin's theory of evolution was strange."

Winston Gallagher, from Norwich, directed David Attenborough's show Attenborough and the giant elephant. David Parry/PA WireWinston Gallagher, from Norwich, directed David Attenborough's show Attenborough and the giant elephant. David Parry/PA Wire

However after a few years working in film, the Norwich boy decided the lifestyle was too hectic, and returned home to set up an alcohol delivery business, before transitioning into the world of TV.

At his first gig as a researcher for The Secret Millionaire, Mr Gallagher convinced producers to film an episode in Norwich.

He said: "It's an emotional show anyway, especially on reveal day and that episode was even more so because it was local families getting the money."

Winston Gallagher, from Norwich, was a runneron the fourth Harry Potter film. (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Murray Close)Winston Gallagher, from Norwich, was a runneron the fourth Harry Potter film. (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Murray Close)

Within just three years Mr Gallagher was getting directing and producing jobs.

Earlier this year, he directed David Attenborough's documentary, Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, in Kenya, which looked at the life of the elephant believed to have inspired the Disney movie Dumbo.

Mr Gallacher said: "There is pressure on these projects because they know exactly what they want. But hanging out all day with the elephants was amazing."

Looking forward, Mr Gallagher said he would consider moving back to Norfolk.

He said: "All my friends and family are still there, and I'm a big Norwich City fan.

"I love Norwich would and move back in a heartbeat."

