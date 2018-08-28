Search

Advanced search

Former land girl and charwoman from South Norfolk turns 100

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 28 November 2018

Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care

Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care

Archant

A former land girl from South Norfolk has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse CareWinnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care

Winnie Jones turned 100 on Monday, November 26 at Harker House care home in Long Stratton with friends, family, and Norse Care staff.

The daughter of a vicar, Mrs Jones has lived most of her life in the village of Hethersett, and regularly visited the Norfolk coast with her three sisters while growing up.

After meeting her first husband in the Second World War, she had a son who later passed away. When she met her second husband Frank, nicknamed Oliver Twist, Mrs Jones went on to have three daughters, and fostered a boy as well.

Mrs Jones worked hard as a charwoman and land girl, one of more than 80,000 woman working on farm land in the Second World War.

Mrs Jones also has done a lot of voluntary work with the elderly and with children during her life and said she found it “very rewarding”.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norwich church launches Advent and Christmas services

Bishop of Norwich, the Right Reverend Graham Jones, during a service at Christ Church, Eaton.

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast