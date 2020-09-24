Search

Advanced search

Winner of Where’s Pukki competition revealed

PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 September 2020

Winner of the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/Archant

Winner of the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/Archant

submitted/Archant

The winner of a county wide scavenger hunt with an iconic Norwich City football player has been revealed.

Norwich City fans posing with a cardboard cut out of Pukki for the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/ArchantNorwich City fans posing with a cardboard cut out of Pukki for the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/Archant

Every day last week, a cardboard cutout of Teemu Pukki was hidden somewhere in Norfolk - and we challenged you to find him.

You may also want to watch:

Competition to find the striker was fierce, with hundreds of people entering to stand a chance of cinching the prize of a £100 giftcard to the Norwich City Football Club shop.

But Pukki was eventually found enjoying various beautiful spots in the region and was discovered in Fakenham, Loddon, Sheringham, Great Yarmouth as well as a few locations in the fine city.

Norwich City fans posing with a cardboard cut out of Pukki for the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/ArchantNorwich City fans posing with a cardboard cut out of Pukki for the Where's Pukki? Competition. Picture: submitted/Archant

And the overall winner was George, three, who spotted the cutout while on a walk to get an ice cream in Sheringham with his sister Grace, one, and his mother Charlotte Furlong.

Ms Furlong said: “George was over the moon to win the competition and hopes to meet the real Pukki one day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s been awful’: Builder abandoned couple’s £70,000 extension with no doors

Builder Rowan Parker and the Cranes' £70,000 extension at Long Stratton which was left boarded up. Photo: Facebook/Rosetta Crane

‘Gravest campaign of sex abuse’: predator set up talent shows to lure children

Anthony Lewis in early 2000s. PIC; Norfolk Constabulary.

‘It’s the business it attracts’: kebab shop forced out after 30 years

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House has closed after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Alan Partridge statue appears in Norwich

A statue of Alan Partridge is placed outside The Forum. The statue was created by sculptors Gavin Fulcher and Nic Dutton. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Why are FC Barcelona trying to sign Max Aarons on loan rather than permanently?

Max Aarons has been the subject of interest from Barcelona. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd