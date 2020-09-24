Winner of Where’s Pukki competition revealed
PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 September 2020
The winner of a county wide scavenger hunt with an iconic Norwich City football player has been revealed.
Every day last week, a cardboard cutout of Teemu Pukki was hidden somewhere in Norfolk - and we challenged you to find him.
Competition to find the striker was fierce, with hundreds of people entering to stand a chance of cinching the prize of a £100 giftcard to the Norwich City Football Club shop.
But Pukki was eventually found enjoying various beautiful spots in the region and was discovered in Fakenham, Loddon, Sheringham, Great Yarmouth as well as a few locations in the fine city.
And the overall winner was George, three, who spotted the cutout while on a walk to get an ice cream in Sheringham with his sister Grace, one, and his mother Charlotte Furlong.
Ms Furlong said: “George was over the moon to win the competition and hopes to meet the real Pukki one day.”
