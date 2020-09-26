Winner of the Sir John Hurt Art Prize 2020 announced

Susan and Adrian Hill with Grace Alexander’'s Sworder's Prize winning work: Self Image. Picture: Karen Hall Archant

The winners of the 2020 Sir John Hurt and Sworders Art Prizes have been announced.

Sir John Hurt Art Prize judge Susan Gunn with Eleanor Wood'’s Realignment 2. Picture: Karen Hall Sir John Hurt Art Prize judge Susan Gunn with Eleanor Wood'’s Realignment 2. Picture: Karen Hall

More than 470 works were submitted to the competitions from artists from around the world and at very different stages in their careers.

The Sworder’s Prize for artists aged of 16-23 was awarded to Grace Alexander for her painting Self Image. While the overall winner of the £1,750 Sir John Hurt Art Prize was announced as Eleanor Wood for her piece Realignment 2.

Highly commended artists were David Cass, Adrian Eckersley, Dallas Collins and Rachel Shaw Ashton.

Established in 2012 and named after the artist and actor Sir John Hurt, The Holt Festival Sir John Hurt Art prise is one of the East of England’s most prestigious art prizes.

The prize is usually part of the Holt Festival and although this year’s festival was cancelled the prize attracted a record number of entries.