New plans lodged for town centre wine bar

PUBLISHED: 17:10 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 16 October 2020

Plans have been lodged to turn a former wine bar on Commercial Road in Lowestoft into offices. Picture: Mark Boggis

A wine bar close to a town centre could be turned into office space, provided plans get the go-ahead.

Plans have been lodged to turn the wine bar on Commercial Road in Lowestoft into office space.

A change of use scheme has been submitted to East Suffolk Council to transform the site, which measures 126 sq m.

The scheme, which is currently awaiting decision, centres around “change of use from wine bar to office space” at 1 Commercial Road in Lowestoft.

According to the plans submitted to the council by agent GP Architectural Services, on behalf of the applicant Brandon Taylor at Taylor Properties Trading Limited, the wine bar area would be turned into an office, with the seating area of the wine bar turned into storage for the office.

Taylor Properties main office is located in Station Square, Lowestoft – next door to the site of the wine bar.

