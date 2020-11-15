Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

Volunteers join the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A windsurfer is still missing after a major sea and air search.

As dusk fell on Sunday, he had not been seen for more than 24 hours after taking to the water in Hunstanton on the previous afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the resort’s Cliff Parade

just before 5.20pm on Saturday after the alarm was raised when the man failed to return home from a windsurfing trip along the nearby beach.

The area in front of the ‘prom is popular with both wind and kite surfers.

Police, coastguards and lifeboat crews searched the area on and around the beach throughout Saturday night using powerful torches but the man was not located.

The operation resumed soon after first light on Sunday morning.

Lifeboat crews from Hunstanton, Wells and Skegness, assisted by aircraft and helicopters swept out to sea as far as the entrance to The Wash, along with the Chapel St Leonards and Skegness areas of the Lincolnshire coast.

Coastguards, police and volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue also searched beaches and harbour inlets along the estuary between King’s Lynn and Wells as the tide went out.

At times, the operation was hampered by heavy rain. While the weather had improved by Sunday afternoon, strong south-westerly winds were forecast to continue on the coast.

The missing man, who has not yet been named, is thought to have entered the water near Hunstanton Sailing Club just before 2pm on Saturday.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the windsurfer to get in contact.

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and using a surfboard with a red and white sail.

He is described as white and having distinctive, long, blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting call number 313 of Saturday, November 14.