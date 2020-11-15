Search

Advanced search

Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

PUBLISHED: 16:04 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 15 November 2020

Volunteers join the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Volunteers join the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A windsurfer is still missing after a major sea and air search.

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

As dusk fell on Sunday, he had not been seen for more than 24 hours after taking to the water in Hunstanton on the previous afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the resort’s Cliff Parade

just before 5.20pm on Saturday after the alarm was raised when the man failed to return home from a windsurfing trip along the nearby beach.

The area in front of the ‘prom is popular with both wind and kite surfers.

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Police, coastguards and lifeboat crews searched the area on and around the beach throughout Saturday night using powerful torches but the man was not located.

The operation resumed soon after first light on Sunday morning.

Lifeboat crews from Hunstanton, Wells and Skegness, assisted by aircraft and helicopters swept out to sea as far as the entrance to The Wash, along with the Chapel St Leonards and Skegness areas of the Lincolnshire coast.

Coastguards, police and volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue also searched beaches and harbour inlets along the estuary between King’s Lynn and Wells as the tide went out.

At times, the operation was hampered by heavy rain. While the weather had improved by Sunday afternoon, strong south-westerly winds were forecast to continue on the coast.

The missing man, who has not yet been named, is thought to have entered the water near Hunstanton Sailing Club just before 2pm on Saturday.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the windsurfer to get in contact.

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and using a surfboard with a red and white sail.

He is described as white and having distinctive, long, blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting call number 313 of Saturday, November 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk Covid-19 test centre closed after coronavirus outbreak among staff

Aerial view of Postwick testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

Coronavirus outbreak forces Norfolk school to close

John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea. Photo: Archant

Windsurfer still missing after major sea and air search

Volunteers join the search for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Almost 300 high school pupils told to stay home from Monday

Springwood High School, where Year 10 pupils have been told to stay home from Monday Picture: Ian Burt

David Freezer: Fasten your seatbelts, City fans, this ride is about to pick up some serious speed

Late goals have been a key theme of the season for Norwich City so far, such as Mario Vrancic's winner against Wycombe Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images