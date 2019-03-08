Rescuers called to windsurfer in difficulty

Rescuers including Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were called to reports of a windsurfer in difficulty. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Archant

Coastguard rescue teams were scambled after a windsurfer was reported to be in difficulty at Hunstanton.

HM Coastguard Humber was called at about 1.20pm today (May 26) with concerns about the safety of the person who was offshore at what is a popular beach for wind and kite surfers.

Members of Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted to the incident and the RNLI Hunstanton lifeboat was launched.

The casualty eventually managed to make their way back ashore under their own power and wasw found to be safe and well. No medical assistance was required. The surfer was given safety advise.

Earlier today rescuers were also scambled at 8.30am to reports of a car stuck on the beach at Old Hunstanton blocking the gap onto the beach.

RNLI members pulled the vehicle free using their vehicle. Norfolk Police were also in attendance. The driver was warned about blocking access to the beach for emergency vehicles and also about driving on the beach.