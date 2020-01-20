Windscreen smashed and two arrested in A47 'road rage' altercation

Two men were arrested following an incident of road rage on the A47 over the weekend. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Two men in their 20s were arrested over the weekend after an incident of road rage saw the windshield of a car smashed on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between 9.45am and 10am on Saturday, January 18, two vehicles were involved in an altercation on the A47 at Harford Bridge, near Norwich - a black BMW and a Saab.

Following the incident, which happened on the eastbound carriage, the windscreen of the Saab was smashed and two men, both aged in their 20s were arrested.

The men, both from the Wymondham area, were taken to Wymondham police investigation centre and questioned, before being released under investigation.

Police officers have now appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with any new information, including dash cam or mobile phone footage.

Anybody who witnessed the altercation should contact PC Simon Hawkins on 101 or called Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111