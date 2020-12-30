Windfarm worker to be airlifted to Norfolk hospital

Coastguard helicopter changeover. The new helicopter on exercise. Picture; PAUL DAMEN Archant

A windfarm worker is being taken to hospital in Norfolk it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An HM Coastguard helicopter from Humber was scrambled to a vessel working on a windfarm off the coast of Southwold at about 6.15pm on Monday (December 30).

You may also want to watch:

A Coastguard spokesman said the man on the vessel will be taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, for treatment.

It is not clear what the man's injuries were or how serious his condition is.

The vessel he is being evacuated from is about 29 miles off the coast of Southwold in Suffolk where work is taking place on a windfarm in the area.