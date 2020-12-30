Search

Windfarm worker to be airlifted to Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 19:24 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:24 30 December 2019

A windfarm worker is being taken to hospital in Norfolk it has emerged.

An HM Coastguard helicopter from Humber was scrambled to a vessel working on a windfarm off the coast of Southwold at about 6.15pm on Monday (December 30).

A Coastguard spokesman said the man on the vessel will be taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, for treatment.

It is not clear what the man's injuries were or how serious his condition is.

The vessel he is being evacuated from is about 29 miles off the coast of Southwold in Suffolk where work is taking place on a windfarm in the area.

