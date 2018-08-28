Suffolk libraries to give away free leisure passes
PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 January 2019
Archant
Libraries across the county will give visitors the chance to win free leisure centre passes whilst putting on health-related activities to blow away the January blues.
Suffolk Libraries has teamed up with East of England Co-op and Abbeycroft Leisure to launch on Sunday January 27, focussing on improving people’s health and happiness.
Visiting one of the libraries will give punters a chance to win one of 1,300 free leisure centre passes and the possibility of getting one of fifty available £5 Co-op vouchers.
Librarian Lisa Brennan said: “We’re aiming to help people start 2019 with a smile instead of the January blues and encourage them to visit a library in Suffolk for Super Happy Sunday.
“It’ll be a day for boosting your mood with free giveaways thanks to the generosity of the organisations who are supporting the event.”
A full list of activities can be found on the Suffolk library website.