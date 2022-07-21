The battle to keep Norfolk free of litter and rubbish has begun once again – and we need your help!

Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up is a call to arms to urge groups and individuals to make our towns and villages sparkle once again.

Win a Norfolk Day bundle by taking part in this year's Big Clean Up event - Credit: Archant

Our region is home to some of the most beautiful places in the country, but too often they pile up with rubbish from those who don't properly care for them.

We are urging towns, villages and communities to think about what they can do to give the places you love a spruce up.

As well as litter-free areas being more appealing to the eye, there is also the environmental factor to take into consideration. Rubbish such as crisp packets, six-pack rings, and food wrappers can cause long-lasting damage to the environment and animals.

Norfolk Day 2022 - Radley Family out for a day boat ride in Wroxham - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Last year, we ran a competition to find Norfolk’s best kept town or village.

After looking through all of the entries, Mundesley, based on the north Norfolk coast, was crowned the winner and received a package of goodies for the village.

A spokesperson from the town’s parish council said: “The parish council has been and is working hard towards ensuring that the village retains its picture-postcard charm to ensure a pleasant place for residents to live and visitors to come to.”

Skippers Sarah Ebarhart and Oli Franzen - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

As part of Norfolk Day's Big Clean Up, we would love to see your sparkling selfies via the Norfolk Day Facebook group or on Twitter @norfolk. Use the hashtag #NDBigCleanUp and we will feature some of the best online and in the newspaper.

The winner will be announced on Norfolk Day and will receive a selection of Norfolk Day goodies, including an 'On tha Huh' tee, a Norfolk Day mug, Go Go Discover Sticker book with five packs of stickers to kick start your collection, and some sweet treats all bundled into a tote bag. Winners will be contacted via the social media account they posted from.

This year's Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's and takes place on Wednesday, July 27.

Visit the Norfolk Day website at norfolkstore.co.uk/store