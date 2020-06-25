Win a FREE bar to help your street celebrate Norfolk Day

Your street could win a bar to help you celebrate Norfolk Day in style. Picture: Norfolk Brewhouse Archant

We’ve teamed-up with Moon Gazer from the Norfolk Brewhouse to offer you and your street the chance to get its very own Norfolk Day Bar.

There will be a selection of ales, craft beers, gin, vodka and cider on offer at the portable bar, including the trans-Atlantic collaboration beer, PondHopper, especially made for Norfolk Day in conjunction with Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk, Virginia USA.

Every adult on the street will be given three free drinks vouchers which can be redeemed as part of your street party.

Has your community joined together to support each other through coronavirus? Are there key workers you would like to thank? Or do you feel your street deserves a treat?

To enter, email competition@archant.co.uk and tell us why your street party is deserving of the bar.

Winners will be announced on July 18.