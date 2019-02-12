Win a year of holidays worth over £6,000

Would your family like to spend their holidays in a luxury caravan near the Norfolk coast?

How do you fancy winning an entire year of family getaways?

In celebration of 75 years in business, Norfolk-based Richardson’s Holidays has teamed up with Archant to offer this incredible prize.

Look out for the entry form every day in your paper for the next two weeks. Simply fill in your details, answer the question correctly and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. Alternatively, enter online here.

Tailored for a family of up to six people, the winner will enjoy use of a Gold 2 Plus caravan at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park near the Norfolk coast for an incredible five weeks – a week at Easter, Whitson and October half term, and two weeks during the summer holidays.

Also included in the prize is an activity for every day of your stay, including body zorbing, archery and Air Boardz, plus, new for 2019, the Crow’s Nest high ropes experience.

The accommodation

Set comfortably apart from one another, the Gold 2 Plus caravans are both stylish and spacious at 12ft wide. They feature a master double bedroom, a twin bedroom and also a pullout sofa bed sleeping two in the living area. You’ll find an open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner, with a 40ins flat screen TV, and all the equipment and creature comforts of home you could need, from kitchen utensils and bedding, to full-height wardrobes. Fingers crossed we have sunny weather this year so you can make the most of the decking area too.

The park

Richardson’s owned Hemsby Beach Holiday Park is set in several acres of nicely kept grounds, with loads of space for play – and more activities than you might expect.

Aside from the heated pool (refurbished last year), indoor and outdoor play areas, fitness room, trim trail, multi-use games area, and family entertainment centre, there are so many cool things to try.

Hire a kart and zoom about the park.

Test your balance on an Air Board (a bit like a Segway but without handles). Book a session in the pool with a sea scooter.

Get ready for battle with a round of archery or fencing.

Or, if you’ve got a head for heights, get up on the high ropes course.

It’s not all go, go, go though. On site there are several spots to relax with a pint of cold ale, glass of wine or coffee.

Take the kids for pick and mix and a round or two of air hockey in the Yacht Club Bar – maybe grabbing fresh fish and chips for tea from the fish bar.

Before watching the entertainers in the show bar, have a meal in the brand new Quarterdeck Restaurant, which has a menu of favourites, from burgers and steaks to salads, to appease the whole family. Breakfasts, light lunches, children’s meals and daily specials are available here, and a carvery’s served on Sunday from 12noon to 4pm.

And if you want a bit of ‘me time’ there’s The Ellie the Elephant Club to keep nippers aged five to 11 happy with fun and games.

What’s in the area?

Hemsby has plenty of amenities, but it’s real allure is the sandy beach, complemented by a range of traditional seaside cafes, shops and more.

A short drive to the south is Scratby, where golden sands are flanked by imposing cliffs.

And to the north, is duney Winterton-on-Sea.

For kiss-me-quick entertainment head for nearby Great Yarmouth, where Pleasure Beach, miniature golf and the Sealife Centre will delight children.

Or try spotting seals in Horsey.

A must for any holiday in Norfolk is a trip on the Broads, of course, and if you head over to Wroxham, Richardson’s has multiple vessels for you to hire for a day trip navigating the waters.

