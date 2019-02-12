Remember when a burger cost 21p? Fast food chain menu’s 1970s prices

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar, St Stephen's Street, Norwich: Picture by Sept 1965 Archant

Today, you might struggle to get change out of a tenner for brunch for two.

An old Wimpy menu, dating back to the early 1970s. Photo: Mike Jones An old Wimpy menu, dating back to the early 1970s. Photo: Mike Jones

But in the early 1970s, you wouldn’t have even hit the £1 mark if you visited one of the county’s Wimpy stores.

While the fast food brand has closed most of its branches in our area, with just one in King’s Lynn remaining, Facebook users have enjoyed a trip down memory lane with one of the eatery’s old menus.

Mike Jones shared the menu on our Norwich Remembers page - and it offers a fascinating insight into prices from years past.

The Wimpy cheeseburger is just 21p, soups 9p and a Wimpy special grill - including a healthy portion of chips, egg, meat and grilled tomato - would have set you back just 42p.

The former Wimpy in London Street North in Lowestoft. It has been replaced by Coastal Café. Photo: Angela Sharpe The former Wimpy in London Street North in Lowestoft. It has been replaced by Coastal Café. Photo: Angela Sharpe

A cup of coffee was just 8p and mug of tea 5.5p, while a knickerbocker glory would have cost 25p.

But there was one condition - according to the menu, which Mr Jones believes dates back to the early 1970s, there was a “minimum charge per person of 20p at management discretion between 12pm and 2pm and all day Saturday”.

In the comments, David Haney said it would have been matched by equally low wages at the time.

Tim Hayward said he remembered the eatery well, and said it “used to be a special treat to go there”.

Trish Brown said she “spent many hours in the one that was at the top of St Stephens”, where she said she made “wonderful memories”.

Kate Money said she worked in a Wimpy as a Saturday girl, when they used to offer a set lunch of soup, hamburger or shanty (a fishburger) and a fruit pie and cream for 3/3d, roughly 39p.

Today, if you visited the King’s Lynn Wimpy, a sunrise breakfast - including two slices of bacon, a free range fried egg, a slice of toast and a griddled half tomato - would set you back £3.80, while the all-day breakfast - two slices of bacon, a fried egg, a pork sausage, Heinz baked beans, chips and griddled half tomato - costs £6.85.

In September 2017, Wimpy on London Road North in Lowestoft closed suddenly, after its franchisee decided to cancel the contract.

At the time, the chain said it had earmarked the store for refurbishment and was on the hunt for a new franchisee, but it was later replaced by Coastal Café.

There were several Wimpys in Norwich, including one on Queen’s Road, which opened in 1965, the one at St Stephens Street and another in Anglia Square.

In June 2016, Norfolk burger restaurant Zaks rolled its prices back to 1976 to celebrate its 40th anniversary, with burgers costing 50p or 56p.

