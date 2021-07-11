Wimbledon triumph for Norfolk's Alfie Hewett

Published: 7:45 AM July 11, 2021

Norfolk's Alfie Hewett won a seventh consecutive grand slam title in men's wheelchair doubles as he and Gordon Reid regained their Wimbledon crown.

The pair saw a run of three straight titles at Wimbledon ended in 2019 but have been unbeatable since.

And they were 7-5 6-2 winners over Dutchman Tom Egberink and Joachim Gerard of Belgium on Saturday, July 10.

Hewett, who lives in Cantley and is waiting to find out if this will be his last Wimbledon after changes to the classification system, said victory was "a great feeling".

The 23-year-old said: "We've worked hard behind the scenes and Wimbledon is always that title we want to bring home for ourselves, for the people around us and to the home crowd.

"We're just proud. It's been a long couple of years waiting to get back out there and we did ourselves proud today."