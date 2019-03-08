Search

Inspired by Wimbledon? Here are 5 grass tennis courts you can play on in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:53 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 03 July 2019

Here are five of the best grass courts you can play tennis on in Norfolk. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's Wimbledon season and if you've always wanted to get out on the grass in Norfolk then these are the tennis clubs for you.

So get your racket at the ready and stock up on strawberries and cream, these grass courts are the real deal.

Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

This Norwich Road club boasts four all weather courts as well as 10 'supreme' grass courts which are open from spring.

Getting into the spirit of Wimbledon the club is giving would-be tennis pros the chance to have a go for free on Saturday, July 20, between 10am and 3pm.

Generally booking is advisable and the opening times for summer are Monday to Friday 9am to 11pm.

The court fee for non-members is £6 per player per hour and yearly membership starts at £25 for juniors.

Blofield Tennis Club

Located on Yarmouth Road, Blofield tennis club has four grass courts open May to September and a hard court available all year.

The club offers professional tennis coaching and facilities including a pavilion with a toilet, a kitchen and changing rooms.

Annual membership starts at £45 per person for juniors.

South Creake Tennis Club

This village tennis club prides itself on being family-friendly and has two double grass courts available for play between 9am and 9pm every day from May 1, to the end of August.

Non-members can book courts online from £5 and you can get a family membership for 2019 for £30.

North Runcton Tennis Club

This club just outside of King's Lynn has three grass courts as well as two hard courts.

Members can use changing rooms and other facilities at the main sports club on location.

Open and closed tournaments are played throughout the tennis season and membership starts at £15 for juniors.

Sprowston Tennis Courts

Last but not least, you can play on 10 enclosed tennis courts (two hard and eight grass) free of charge at Sprowston Recreation Ground.

As Sprowston Town Council's website says: "simply turn up and play during park opening hours."

Now you know about some of the best places to play tennis in Norfolk, the ball's in your court.

