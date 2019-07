Missing 81-year-old man found 'safe and well'

William Maxwell, who has gone missing. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

An 81-year-old man who went missing from Norwich has been found, Norfolk police said.

William Maxwell, 81, was reported missing from his address at Gordon Avenue at 8am today (Monday, July 29).

Police confirmed he has since been found "safe and well".

A police spokesperson thanked the public for its assistance with the appeal.