Search

Advanced search

New Year’s Honours: RAF Regiment Heritage Centre volunteer awarded British Empire Medal

PUBLISHED: 22:35 28 December 2018

Bill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours for his work with the RAF Regiment Association and RAF Regiment Heritage Centre at RAF Honington. Picture: Joshua Dines/MOD

Bill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours for his work with the RAF Regiment Association and RAF Regiment Heritage Centre at RAF Honington. Picture: Joshua Dines/MOD

© MoD Crown Copyright 2015

Bill Espie has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the RAF Regiment Association and his role overseeing the RAF Regiment Heritage Centre at RAF Honington.

Bill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours. Picture: RAF Regiment AssociationBill Espie has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours. Picture: RAF Regiment Association

Mr Espie, 72, who lives at Market Place, Botesdale, near Diss, said he was “very surprised and proud” to receive the medal in the New Year Honours.

Having joined the RAF in the 1960s, he undertook operational tours in Saudi Arabia, The Gulf and in Malaya and was deployed to Northern Ireland for a number of tours.

“I was privileged to soldier there at every rank before commissioning and “walk the walk” with comrades who were my friends and still are 46 years later,” he said.

After leaving the RAF in 1989 he became closely involved in the RAF Regiment Association, holding roles including national secretary and vice chairman from when it was first formed in 1990.

Mr Espie is also a volunteer curator at RAF Regiment Heritage Centre at RAF Honington. The centre houses memorabilia spanning the 75 year history of the RAF Regiment, which moved from Catterick in North Yorkshire to RAF Honington in Suffolk in 1994.

Mr Espie will be presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord-Lieutenant later in 2019.

He said: “To a certain extent this is not just for me. It is for the two teams that are involved, the RAF Regiment Association management team and the RAF Regiment Heritage Volunteer Team.

“You can’t do a great deal on your own and if you want to put together and refurbish a museum you have got to have a lot of interested people. I was lucky in having a huge amount of interest and a lot of guy’s willing to give up an awful lot of time to do it.

“We have changed it round completely in five years, so it is very rewarding to have peer recognition of what you have done with the help of the lads in both organisations.”

Mr Espie celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary shortly before Christmas with wife Eileen. The couple have a daughter Isabella, senior lecturer in fine art at the University of Lincoln.

They will be invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. He said: “That’s really thrown me. Garden parties are hardly my forte!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

8 perfect places to celebrate your New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

12 of the best dining pubs in North Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top ten family days out in Yorkshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Matt Healy x The Foundry, Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Win a tasting menu for two at Restaurant 92 in Harrogate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans to demolish football ground revealed

Emerald Park is set to be demolished and replaced with 97 houses should Gorleston FC receive planning permission for their new stadium. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists