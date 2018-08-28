Search

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge throw Christmas party for RAF Marham families

PUBLISHED: 10:28 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 23 November 2018

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have invited service families to a Christmas party Picture Matthew Usher.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are throwing a Christmas party for service families from RAF Marham.

They are inviting children and partners of personnel from 31 Sqn, who are currently on deployment to Cyprus, to London on Tuesday, December 4.

Families of personnel from RAF Conningsby, who are also in Cyprus, have also been invited.

The following day, the Royal couple will fly to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, to meet serving personnel.

Kensington palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses wish to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel and to acknowledge and honour the fact that many serving personnel are away from their families at this time of the year.

“Approximately 7,500 military personnel are currently serving overseas or away from home on exercises. A large portion of these have children who will have a parent away over the festive period.”

