How region has been saved from hosepipe ban

Tinder dry fields of stubble in Norfolk as the heatwave continues and drought is declared across the region - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The region's water company is still insisting it will not need to bring in a hosepipe ban this summer, despite an official drought being declared for the area.

Anglian Water remains confident the measure will not be introduced here, although it is urging consumers to be extremely careful in their usage.

East Anglia is one of 14 areas around the UK which are now officially considered to be in drought.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday, as the UK endures it driest summer for 50 years, with no prospect of significant rainfall on the horizon.

The change in status does not automatically lead to the introduction of new measures, but several water companies have already announced hosepipe bans.

However, Ciaran Nelson, from Anglian Water, said the company was able to move water resources around the region, reducing the need for a ban here.

Looking across parched Mousehold Heath towards Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He also said the firm had created 'back-up supplies' for Norwich to cope with dry spells such as this.

“The declaration of drought across the region we supply serves to underline the seriousness of the situation," he said.

"But because of the investments we’ve made and the support of our customers, we still do not envisage needing a hosepipe ban in our region this summer.

“Over the last decade we’ve spent hundreds of millions improving resilience.

"Schemes like a new water treatment works for Lincoln, massive engineering schemes that mean we can move water all the way from Rutland to Milton Keynes, and the creation of additional back-up supplies for Norwich, have all helped.

“Schemes like this mean we’ve been able to keep our reservoirs topped up to around 80pc, and to reduce the pressure on our underground aquifers which are about average, or just below, for the time of year. Just 5pc of the water we use comes directly from rivers."

Hunstanton Green looking more like Hunstanton Brown - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Nelson added the lack of a hosepipe ban did not mean people could be reckless with water.

"We can’t make more water, so we must do all we can to look after what we have," he said

“That’s why, earlier this year, we reduced the water we take from the River Nene so farmers and nature reserves downstream could use more.

The River Bure at Wroxham as temperatures soar - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It’s why we have some boreholes turned on right now, pumping water straight into critical rivers rather than putting them into drinking water supply."

He added: “We should expect more summers like this in the future. That’s why we’re building a 400km, half-metre-wide pipe to bring water from the north of our region down to the dry south and east. It’s also why we’re planning for two new reservoirs, one in Lincolnshire and one in The Fens.

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to our customers for helping us make the east of England one of the most water efficient parts of the country. The job isn’t done, but with the help of our customers and the team at AW, we’re making good progress.”





DROUGHT STATUS

The decision to move the region into drought status was made at a meeting of the National Drought Group, which brings together government and agency officials, water companies and other water users, such as the farming sector.

It declared a drought for the worst affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

Drought status means water companies can ban the use of sprinklers, washing the car with tap water and more severe measures including banning the use of sprinklers and cleaning windows.

Officials have stressed that essential water supplies are safe.

The most recent Environment Agency data shows rainfall totals for August have ranged from 12% of the long-term average in north east England to 0% in south east and south west England.

River flow data revealed almost 90% of measuring sites were showing below normal readings, with 29% classed as “exceptionally low”.

The total stock of water in England’s reservoirs at the end of July was 65% of its normal capacity – the lowest level for that point in the calendar year since 1995.



