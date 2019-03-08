Search

Advanced search

Sandringham won't charge for parking at key events

PUBLISHED: 09:28 11 October 2019

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Officials at Sandringham Estate have announced its controversial parking charge will not be enforced at some of the park's most popular events.

Gary Marsden, visitor enterprise manager t Sandringham, explains the car park charges. Picture: Neil DidsburyGary Marsden, visitor enterprise manager t Sandringham, explains the car park charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Parking will be free for events like Sandringham Flower Show and the game and country festival, and those visiting at Christmas will also not be charged.

The parking charge was introduced in order to fund development work on the country park's visitor centre and cafe.

Sandringham visitor services manager, Garry Marsden said: "The flower show has its own dedicated car park, so that's separate, events and activities that happen here at the country park charges will still apply at all times on both of the two car parks.

"Christmas day is the day that it wouldn't apply, a little Christmas gift, about 3,500 people come on that day and the cafe opens and we ask for some nice volunteers to come in and do things like cleaning toilets and picking litter on Christmas day, so this would be an exception.

Emily and Pip are unhappy with the new car park charges at Sandringham Estatel. Picture: Neil DidsburyEmily and Pip are unhappy with the new car park charges at Sandringham Estatel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"At other times we would be looking for the car park charge here but we also have other events like the game and country festival and the food festival, parking will be in a different location and nothing to do with the charge."

Many have claimed the royal family can afford the improvements themselves, Mr Marsden said that while he understood some disappointment, the estate was a business.

Mr Marsden added: "It's understanding that Sandringham, like Balmoral, is a private estate and it is privately funded and owned by Her Majesty the Queen, so it receives no state funding or anything of that order, and it is a business in its own right, it survives and employs all the people that it does through its activities such as farming, visitor enterprises and property so those are the three things that bring an income in.

"So like any business, there's a cost and we have to look at that year-on-year and say, if we can't do what we would like to do then we need to look to generate funds and with half a million people coming to the country park every year for 50 years there has been no charge."

Denise Hunt says the new parking charges at Sandringham Estate are 'fine by us'. Picture: Neil DidsburyDenise Hunt says the new parking charges at Sandringham Estate are 'fine by us'. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Parking will be included in the cost for those that buy a season ticket to the grounds.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

New policing team heralds ‘major step change in the fight against crime’

Officers from the Operation Sentinel team in east Suffolk were involved in arresting six people on suspicion of drug offences in Whapload Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Greta Levy

Sandringham won’t charge for parking at key events

Sandringham Estate have implemented new parking charges. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists