Search

Advanced search

Amazing ‘augmented reality’ game Reveal could return to King’s Lynn next Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:35 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 28 December 2018

Thousands tried to solve the clues as Reveal unfolded in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Thousands tried to solve the clues as Reveal unfolded in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant

An augmented reality game which brought thousands of players to King’s Lynn could return next Christmas.

The game was launched at the Christmas switch-on Picture: Matthew UsherThe game was launched at the Christmas switch-on Picture: Matthew Usher

More than 3,000 have taken part in Reveal - a smart phone treasure hunt which included spectacular light shows on historic buildings and live performances.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for culture and heritage, said: “The reason I thought it was so successful was it promoted King’s Lynn further afield than local residents.

“Providing we can get some partnership funding, we’ll look to do something next year.”

Rachel Drury, director of Cambridge-based arts collective Collusion, which produced the game, said: “More than 1,000 people saw the live shows, and nearly 2,000 people so far have followed the story online and played the game, this includes local people and from across the UK and the world including the USA, India and Germany.

“We’ll review Reveal with our delivery partner West Norfolk council and start planning for next year. We want to establish Reveal as an annual project in King’s Lynn that is very special and attracts audiences from far and wide.”

Clues were scattered around the town, as the story unfolded of a Syrian refugee searching for her lost lover.

Reveal included live performances Picture: Matthew UsherReveal included live performances Picture: Matthew Usher

The game began when Maya was given a quest by Margaret of Antioch, the patron saint of King’s Lynn.

With the help of her guardian in the sky, Margaret of Antioch and the audience, Maya followed the clues, overcame the challenges and eventually rescued Joe.

Real-life players collected letters to make up a mystery sentence, with the first winning £250.

The Custom House in King's Lynn is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew UsherThe Custom House in King's Lynn is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher

Lynn-based fireplace fender seat salesman Rob Elwes, 52, who collected the prize, said: “It was a good marriage of technology, the arts, local history, all that sort of thing coming together.

“It was just a case of getting out there and getting the codes with the phone, that was the hardest bit, getting the codes on a daily basis and building them up.”

So far, just Mr Elwes and one other player have managed to solve the mystery. The game runs until January 4 and there are still chocolate coins to be won.

Rob Elwes was the first to crack the code and win £250 from Reveal Picture: Matthew UsherRob Elwes was the first to crack the code and win £250 from Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher

Click here for more.

Reveal brought light shows, live performances and new technology to king'ss Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher Reveal brought light shows, live performances and new technology to king'ss Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn Minster is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew UsherKing's Lynn Minster is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher

Margaret of Antioch at the illuminated TSB Bank in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew UsherMargaret of Antioch at the illuminated TSB Bank in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

#includeImage($article, 225)

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

#includeImage($article, 225)

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norwich City v Derby County - Press Conference RECAP

Emi Buendia was forced off with an ankle problem on Boxing Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists