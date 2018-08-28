Amazing ‘augmented reality’ game Reveal could return to King’s Lynn next Christmas

Thousands tried to solve the clues as Reveal unfolded in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher Archant

An augmented reality game which brought thousands of players to King’s Lynn could return next Christmas.

The game was launched at the Christmas switch-on Picture: Matthew Usher The game was launched at the Christmas switch-on Picture: Matthew Usher

More than 3,000 have taken part in Reveal - a smart phone treasure hunt which included spectacular light shows on historic buildings and live performances.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for culture and heritage, said: “The reason I thought it was so successful was it promoted King’s Lynn further afield than local residents.

“Providing we can get some partnership funding, we’ll look to do something next year.”

Rachel Drury, director of Cambridge-based arts collective Collusion, which produced the game, said: “More than 1,000 people saw the live shows, and nearly 2,000 people so far have followed the story online and played the game, this includes local people and from across the UK and the world including the USA, India and Germany.

“We’ll review Reveal with our delivery partner West Norfolk council and start planning for next year. We want to establish Reveal as an annual project in King’s Lynn that is very special and attracts audiences from far and wide.”

Clues were scattered around the town, as the story unfolded of a Syrian refugee searching for her lost lover.

Reveal included live performances Picture: Matthew Usher Reveal included live performances Picture: Matthew Usher

The game began when Maya was given a quest by Margaret of Antioch, the patron saint of King’s Lynn.

With the help of her guardian in the sky, Margaret of Antioch and the audience, Maya followed the clues, overcame the challenges and eventually rescued Joe.

Real-life players collected letters to make up a mystery sentence, with the first winning £250.

The Custom House in King's Lynn is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher The Custom House in King's Lynn is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher

Lynn-based fireplace fender seat salesman Rob Elwes, 52, who collected the prize, said: “It was a good marriage of technology, the arts, local history, all that sort of thing coming together.

“It was just a case of getting out there and getting the codes with the phone, that was the hardest bit, getting the codes on a daily basis and building them up.”

So far, just Mr Elwes and one other player have managed to solve the mystery. The game runs until January 4 and there are still chocolate coins to be won.

Rob Elwes was the first to crack the code and win £250 from Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher Rob Elwes was the first to crack the code and win £250 from Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher

Reveal brought light shows, live performances and new technology to king'ss Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher Reveal brought light shows, live performances and new technology to king'ss Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher

King's Lynn Minster is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher King's Lynn Minster is lit up for Reveal Picture: Matthew Usher