Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be seen at Sandringham on Christmas Day?

PUBLISHED: 10:56 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 23 December 2019

Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be seen at Sandringham on Christmas Day? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be seen at Sandringham on Christmas Day? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Will Prince George and Princes Charlotte steal the show at Sandringham on Christmas Day? That's the question Royal watchers will be asking as thousands flock to Norfolk to greet the Queen and her family as they attend church on December 25.

The Royal Family leave church after the Christmas morning service Picture: Paul John BayfieldThe Royal Family leave church after the Christmas morning service Picture: Paul John Bayfield

The youngest heir to the throne, now aged six and his four-year-old sister are expected to join their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the time-honoured walk to morning service.

If they attend, the Royal siblings will make headlines around the globe as the world's media turns out at Sandringham on Christmas Day, along with large crowds of well-wishers.

Their younger brother Prince Louis, now aged 18 months, is not expected to join the party.

Each year the Queen attends Christmas morning service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene with her extended family.

Police officers outside King Edward VII Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh is being treated Picture: Philip Toscano/PA WirePolice officers outside King Edward VII Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh is being treated Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex will not be joining her this year, as they are spending Christmas in Canada.

It also seems unlikely that the Duke of Edinburgh, who was admitted to hospital on Friday with an undisclosed ongoing health issue, will be present.

Mystery also surrounds whether the Duke of York, who has retired from Royal duties amid controversy over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will attend.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be at church, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children and the Princess Royal and her extended family.

Long queues form up outside the gates at Sandringham, with some Royal fans queueing overnight to secure a good vantage point.

Family members traditionally exchange greetings with the crowds lining the path as they walk to church and after the 45-minute service.

On returning to the house, the Royals sit down to a traditional festive lunch of turkey with all the trimmings, before sitting down like families across the country and further afield, to watch the Queen's Christmas speech.

