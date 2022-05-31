Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children - Credit: SUPPLIED

A father-of-three who died after his sports car careered into a tree was "around 20 seconds from home" at the time of the crash, an inquest has heard.

Will Perera died on November 9 last year, after his Audi TT veered off the Forncett Road, near Long Stratton and into a tree.

However, investigations into the circumstances around his death were unable to ascertain just how the fatal crash happened.

The inquest heard how he had told his mother, Christine Avery, that he was planning to go to Diss and that she had grown concerned when he had not returned.

She told the inquest: "When he did not arrive in Diss we started to worry. I was really concerned and later that evening when the police arrived on my doorstep my worst fears were realised.

"Where his car was found he was just 20 seconds from arriving home."

The inquest heard that Mr Perera's crash happened with no witnesses, meaning it is unclear precisely what time it happened - with a fellow motorist finding the car nose down in a ditch with the 36-year-old inside.

Police investigations into the crash found that there were no defects with the car or the road surface that could have contributed to the crash, but damage to the car suggested the Audi TT did not crash head-on with the tree. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Examinations of his blood following his death found that he had both alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

Concluding that he had died as a result of a road traffic collision, area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "We do not know why the accident happened but we know that they happen all the time.

"What we know for certain is that he died as a result of a road traffic collision."

Following his death, more than £5,000 was raised for his family in his memory, with his partner of 17 years Sophie Moore leading tributes to him.

Speaking around the time, she said: "He was so proud of his children and was just a funny, loving person."