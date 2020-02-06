Norfolk council will not fly flag for Prince Andrew's birthday
One Norfolk council has confirmed it will not be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday, despite doing so in previous years.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have announced they will not fly a Union flag for the Duke of York's 60th birthday on February 19.
The news comes as Matt Stevenson, private secretary to Ministry of Housing, Communities and permanent secretary Dame Melanie Dawes, reminded the councils to still raise a flag in an email seen by The Sun.
Sarah Bütikofer, the leader of NNDC, said: "We made the decision not to fly the flag as he has stepped down from royal duties and it would not be appropriate.
"The reason he stepped down was due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein but that is not the reason we will not fly a flag."
The Duke stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 after he came under fire for showing a lack of empathy for Epstein's victims and failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.
The Prince also stepped down from his patronages at Royal Norwich and Hunstanton Golf Clubs.
Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Council along with Norfolk County Council will still be flying the Union Flag specifically for the Prince Andrew's Birthday.
A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: "We follow the national protocol for flag flying and we will be flying a flag on Prince Andrew's Birthday, as we have been told to."
Norfolk County Council will also follow this protocol.
Meanwhile, other councils said they have never flown a flag for a member of the royal families birthday.
A spokesperson from Norwich City Council said: "We have not flown a flag for Prince Andrew's Birthday in the past, and we will not be doing it this year."
South Norfolk and Broadland District Council along with Great Yarmouth Borough Council said they fly the Union flag every day, 'as a matter of norm'.
Great Yarmouth District Council added: "We don't specifically fly the Union flag for birthdays as we have a government building."
Downing Street has now said the policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is now being re-examined.
Breckland District Council were approached for comment but did not respond.