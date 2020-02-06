Search

Advanced search

Norfolk council will not fly flag for Prince Andrew's birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:31 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 06 February 2020

All of the councils in Norfolk have been asked if they will be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday. Pictures: Neil Perry/ Ian Burt

All of the councils in Norfolk have been asked if they will be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday. Pictures: Neil Perry/ Ian Burt

Archant

One Norfolk council has confirmed it will not be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday, despite doing so in previous years.

The policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined after councils were ordered to do so on the Duke of Yorks 60th birthday. Picture: Ian BurtThe policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined after councils were ordered to do so on the Duke of Yorks 60th birthday. Picture: Ian Burt

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have announced they will not fly a Union flag for the Duke of York's 60th birthday on February 19.

The news comes as Matt Stevenson, private secretary to Ministry of Housing, Communities and permanent secretary Dame Melanie Dawes, reminded the councils to still raise a flag in an email seen by The Sun.

Sarah Bütikofer, the leader of NNDC, said: "We made the decision not to fly the flag as he has stepped down from royal duties and it would not be appropriate.

"The reason he stepped down was due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein but that is not the reason we will not fly a flag."

Council leader Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat. Picture: Liberal DemocratsCouncil leader Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat. Picture: Liberal Democrats

The Duke stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 after he came under fire for showing a lack of empathy for Epstein's victims and failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

The Prince also stepped down from his patronages at Royal Norwich and Hunstanton Golf Clubs.

You may also want to watch:

Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Council along with Norfolk County Council will still be flying the Union Flag specifically for the Prince Andrew's Birthday.

The policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined after councils were ordered to do so on the Duke of Yorks 60th birthday. Picture: Ian BurtThe policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is being re-examined after councils were ordered to do so on the Duke of Yorks 60th birthday. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: "We follow the national protocol for flag flying and we will be flying a flag on Prince Andrew's Birthday, as we have been told to."

Norfolk County Council will also follow this protocol.

Meanwhile, other councils said they have never flown a flag for a member of the royal families birthday.

A spokesperson from Norwich City Council said: "We have not flown a flag for Prince Andrew's Birthday in the past, and we will not be doing it this year."

South Norfolk and Broadland District Council along with Great Yarmouth Borough Council said they fly the Union flag every day, 'as a matter of norm'.

Great Yarmouth District Council added: "We don't specifically fly the Union flag for birthdays as we have a government building."

Downing Street has now said the policy of flying Union flags on royal birthdays is now being re-examined.

Breckland District Council were approached for comment but did not respond.

Most Read

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Mark Armstrong: A run with a view and how to look after it

There's no return to racing for Mark Armstrong just yet. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Norfolk council will not fly flag for Prince Andrew’s birthday

All of the councils in Norfolk have been asked if they will be flying a flag for Prince Andrew's birthday. Pictures: Neil Perry/ Ian Burt
Drive 24