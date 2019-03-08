Will the Trumps visit US service families on Suffolk bases?

Donald Trump with Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

US service personnel look set to miss out on a visit from their commander-in-chief or his wife when they visit Britain next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The First Lady Michelle Obama visits RAF Mildenhall, meeting troops and families based there. Picture; Matthew Usher. The First Lady Michelle Obama visits RAF Mildenhall, meeting troops and families based there. Picture; Matthew Usher.

The Queen will host Donald Trump and his wife Melania over three days from Monday, on June 3. Details of the programme, released today, do not include visits to either RAF Mildenhall or Lakenheath, which are both home to large deployments of the US Army Air Force.

During a state visit in July 2012, First Lady Michelle Obama visited the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, based at Mildenhall.

Mrs Trump does not appear set to follow suit, unless details are being kept private until after the event.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will join the monarch for the official ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace.

The First Lady Michelle Obama visit RAF Mildenhall, meeting troops and families based there, waves as she gets on a plane to leave. Picture; Matthew Usher. The First Lady Michelle Obama visit RAF Mildenhall, meeting troops and families based there, waves as she gets on a plane to leave. Picture; Matthew Usher.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the private palace lunch held on the first day for the Trumps but wife Meghan, whose son Archie will be less than four weeks old when the President arrives, will not.

At the state banquet, a lavish white-tie dinner staged in the palace's ballroom, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Queen and Charles and Camilla for the event, which will feature leading figures from UK national life and prominent Americans in Britain.

You may also want to watch:

The US president will also have tea with the heir to the throne and his wife during the first day and on the second visit Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May just a few days before she steps down from office.

RAF Mildenhall seen from the control tower Picture: Sonya Duncan RAF Mildenhall seen from the control tower Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mr Trump is reportedly bringing his grown up children with him when he visits the UK - daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the President, along with her siblings Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

When the state visit was announced in April, Mrs May hailed it as an opportunity for the UK and US "to strengthen our already close relationship", while the White House said it would "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship" between the two nations.

Security around the visit is expected to be tight and the organisation, Stand Up To Trump, has pledged to mobilise huge numbers to protest against it.

During the second day of the state visit, Mrs May and the US president will co-host a business breakfast meeting, attended by the Duke of York, at St James's Palace.

Mr Trump will then visit Downing Street to hold talks with the Prime Minister followed by a joint press conference.

That evening the Trumps will host a return dinner at Winfield House, the residence of the US ambassador, which Charles and Camilla will attend on behalf of the Queen.

On Wednesday June 5, the Queen and Charles will attend the national commemorative event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

More than 300 D-Day veterans will be at the ceremony which aims to tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft.