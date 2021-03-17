Poll
SURVEY: How has one year of Covid affected your life?
- Credit: Denise Bradley
For more than 12 months now, the coronavirus pandemic has altered most aspects of our lives.
Three separate national lockdowns – as well as more localised restrictions in between – have governed what we have been able to do and what we must be patient for.
Now we have the government's roadmap back out of lockdown, we have a more clear sense of when we might be able to do some of the things we love once again.
But still, for a long time, a lot of it will not be quite the same as before with restrictions and an extra layer of cautiousness set to linger around for a long time to come.
We want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers and your outlook on life.
With that in mind, we have created this survey. Please let us know your thoughts!
Most Read
- 1 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
- 2 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 3 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 4 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
- 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
- 6 Armed police called to Norwich house
- 7 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
- 8 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
- 9 Removal of wartime pillbox sparks sadness
- 10 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening