SURVEY: How has one year of Covid affected your life?

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:56 AM March 17, 2021    Updated: 12:23 PM March 17, 2021
Christmas shoppers in face masks out in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What has the coronavirus pandemic changed about your life and the way you plan on living going forward? - Credit: Denise Bradley

For more than 12 months now, the coronavirus pandemic has altered most aspects of our lives.

Three separate national lockdowns – as well as more localised restrictions in between – have governed what we have been able to do and what we must be patient for.

Now we have the government's roadmap back out of lockdown, we have a more clear sense of when we might be able to do some of the things we love once again.

But still, for a long time, a lot of it will not be quite the same as before with restrictions and an extra layer of cautiousness set to linger around for a long time to come.

We want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers and your outlook on life.

With that in mind, we have created this survey. Please let us know your thoughts!

Covid - A Year On
Coronavirus

