'A lifeline' - Uncertainty over future of Radio Norfolk's Treasure Quest
- Credit: Archant
The show has been on the county's radios for almost 14 years, but now the future of BBC Radio Norfolk's Treasure Quest is shrouded in uncertainty.
It comes after the broadcaster announced it would be cutting back its local radio services in a move which would only see localised programmes air between 6am and 2pm on weekdays.
On weekends, when Treasure Quest is usually broadcast, the local output is set to be reduced to sports commentaries and hourly news bulletins.
The show sees listeners call in to give answers to cryptic clues which then direct presenters around the county in an attempt to find treasure.
Following the announcement of the radio reshuffle, the show's Facebook page, which sees people come together to work out the clues, was inundated with messages from hoards of fans wanting to know whether it was staying.
One fan, Emma Simmonds, said she would be angry at those at the top of the BBC if the programme is to go saying it had provided a "welcome break" from bad news.
She said: "Culling the afternoon programmes, specifically Treasure Quest, is such a waste. I have learned so much about charities and the events in the county I live in through it.
"I laugh with the light-heartedness of the jokes, opinions and general chit chat, it's such a welcome break from the hard headlines of national stations.
"It really does bring out the best in people and brings together so many generations of listeners, giving many people a sense of achievement when a win happens.
"In a world where more people are isolated and risk loneliness, we need more of this."
Another fan, Nelly Boswell, agreed with Ms Simmonds adding the programme was a "lifeline" for older people.
She said: "The BBC don’t listen to their viewers, local radio is for some a lifeline, all to line the pockets of those so called celebs. Shame on you BBC, we need to protest."
A BBC spokesman refused to confirm whether the show would be axed as part of the overhaul.
He said: “We are committed to bringing audiences their favourite local output and we’ll continue to do so.
"We’ll confirm our programme plans for future schedules in due course.”