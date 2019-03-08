Search

Wildfire risk level raised to 'severe' across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:10 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:10 19 April 2019

The wildfire risk level for Norfolk has been raised to ‘severe’ this weekend as temperatures soar. Photo: Norfolk fire service

The wildfire risk level for Norfolk has been raised to ‘severe’ this weekend as temperatures soar.

Norfolk fire service is warning the public to exercise caution when using disposable barbecues to reduce the risk of accidental fires.

It comes as forecasters say temperatures across the county could reach 23C on Saturday, April 20.

Forestry England has advised people not to use disposable barbecues in forests and ensure any cigarettes are disposed of and put out properly.

Those who discover a wildfire should:

• Get to a safe place

• Call 999 and ask for the fire service

• Tell fire control about the location and size

• Meet the fire service at an agreed entrance point.

