Wild week of events aims to inspire action for nature

The WildEast ROAR event takes place from October 23 at Fritton Lake, owned by Wildeast co-founder Hugh Somerleyton - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas / Mark Cator

A week-long festival of wild educational events is being launched this month aiming to galvanise a growing nature recovery movement across East Anglia.

WildEast's ROAR initiative will take place from October 23-29 at Fritton Lake, part of the Somerleyton estate, between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

The event aims to engage both adults and children to raise awareness of the WildEast nature recovery movement, which was launched in 2020 with the ambitious 50-year goal of restoring 250,000 hectares of land to nature across East Anglia.

It aims to achieve this by encouraging everyone to make "pledges" donating 20pc of whatever land they have to nature, whether it is a farm, schoolyard, industrial estate or back garden.

Visitors to ROAR on Sunday October 23 will be able to hear new insights on nature recovery from speakers including Dutch rewilding expert Leo Linnartz, Cambridge University’s expert on climate threats, Bill Sutherland, and Mike Wadham's Big Green Internet project.

On Wednesday 26, the event will profile a wide range of existing WildEast pledgees, while on Friday 28 it will feature Ben Rawlence, author of The Treeline, Chris Jones from The Beaver Trust and Oxford University’s environmental expert John Lynch.

WildEast's founding trustees (from left) Ollie Birkbeck, Hugh Somerleyton and Argus Hardy - Credit: Mark Cator

There will also be opportunities to meet the founders of WildEast and enjoy activities including foraging, wild food, lake swimming and nature safaris within the 1000-acre nature restoration project at Fritton Lake.

Hugh Somerleyton, owner of the Somerleyton Estate and co-founder of WildEast, said: “ROAR is part of our commitment to persuade 1,250,000 people from across the region to join our movement and pledge to do their part so that nature can survive for generations to come.

"It's open to everyone, we’ve got a unique line up of special eco-restoration experts so come and join us."

Tickets cost from £6 for adults with free entry for children, with the option of a lunchtime barbeque for an additional £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Bookings must be made in advance via www.frittonlake.co.uk/all-activities/at-fritton

A scene from the 1000-acre nature restoration project at Fritton Lake - Credit: Edvinas Bruzas



