Tipple will pay tribute to Norfolk's legendary Tornado

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:03 PM August 18, 2021   
A new gin commemorating the legendary Tornado jet will help raise funds for the heritage centre at RAF Marham in Norfolk - Credit: Wild Knight Distillery

A gin named after an iconic aircraft will help raise funds for an RAF base's heritage centre and allow people to continue visiting it for free.

Tornado aircraft were a familiar sight and sound in the skies over Norfolk for more than three decades.

The RAF Marham-based jets, which saw service in major conflicts around the world, were replaced by the F-35 Lightning stealth fighter when they were retired from the air force two years ago.

Now the Wild Knight Distillery, which is based on their former flightpath at Beachamwell, near Downham Market, is launching a gin named after the jet as a fund-raising initiative on behalf of the RAF Marham Aviation Heritage Centre (AHC).

 Ken Delve, researcher and archivist at AHC, said: “The RAF Marham Aviation Heritage Centre believes that Tornado Gin will not only provide direct financial support to help us remain a free-to-enter site, but also, and equally as importantly, it will help raise awareness of the heritage centre and encourage people to visit.

"A large part of our role is helping relatives of ex-RAF personnel find out more about their loved one’s RAF careers.”

The centre's displays and exhibits chart the history of the base from the 1930s to the present day, featuring its role in the Second World War along with more modern conflicts such as the Gulf Wars, Libya and Afghanistan.

Matt Brown, co-founder and distiller at Wild Knight Distillery, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with the AHC on Tornado Gin.

"The centre is such an amazing resource of aviation history, and with Tornado Gin being distilled under the flight path where the Tornado used to fly, we feel a real connection with this historical aeroplane and the AHC."

The tipple will be launched on Sunday, August 22 at the Marham Village Fun Day on the Coronation Playing Field.

Visitors will be able to enjoy tasters and purchase commemorative bottles priced £38. A contribution from every bottle sold will be donated to AHC.

