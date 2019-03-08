Search

Sunshine sees event celebrating the River Wensum enjoy one of its biggest turn outs

PUBLISHED: 19:21 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 12 May 2019

Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Holly Armour recreating the effect of rainfall. Photo : Steve Adams.

Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

An event which has been sharing the secrets of the Wensum for more than a decade has celebrated one of its biggest turn outs to date.

Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Owen Brown trying out paddleboarding.Photo : Steve Adams.Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Owen Brown trying out paddleboarding.Photo : Steve Adams.

The Wild About the Wensum event, which is run by the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and held at Pensthorpe Natural Park, returned for its 13th year on Sunday, the first time it has not been held on a Saturday.

Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Archie Thompson taking a closer look at pond water. Photo : Steve Adams.Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Archie Thompson taking a closer look at pond water. Photo : Steve Adams.

Jo Atherton, marketing and PR manager at Pensthorpe, said more than 3000 people attended - one of the most popular weekends in the 13 years its been running.

Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo : Steve Adams.Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo : Steve Adams.

"It's been amazing," she said. "We've have a lot of people who have never been before, come along. And we've had a real mix of people who wanted to experience the reserve."

Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Oben Fendick on the trail of the Anglian Water Trolley Art Sculptures. Photo : Steve Adams.Fun in the sun - Wild About the Wensum at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Oben Fendick on the trail of the Anglian Water Trolley Art Sculptures. Photo : Steve Adams.

The event - which this year had a theme of water - aims to show people the importance, diversity and wider relationship of the Wensum to their local landscape.

