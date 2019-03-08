Sunshine sees event celebrating the River Wensum enjoy one of its biggest turn outs
PUBLISHED: 19:21 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 12 May 2019
An event which has been sharing the secrets of the Wensum for more than a decade has celebrated one of its biggest turn outs to date.
The Wild About the Wensum event, which is run by the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and held at Pensthorpe Natural Park, returned for its 13th year on Sunday, the first time it has not been held on a Saturday.
Jo Atherton, marketing and PR manager at Pensthorpe, said more than 3000 people attended - one of the most popular weekends in the 13 years its been running.
"It's been amazing," she said. "We've have a lot of people who have never been before, come along. And we've had a real mix of people who wanted to experience the reserve."
The event - which this year had a theme of water - aims to show people the importance, diversity and wider relationship of the Wensum to their local landscape.