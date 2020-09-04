Search

New book on town’s wildlife to honour memory of dedicated worker

PUBLISHED: 15:11 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 04 September 2020

A new book is being launched to recognise the wildlife and habitats around Bungay. PHOTO: Wild About Bungay

A book celebrating the wild flora and fauna around a market town is being produced in memory of a dedicated sufforter of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

‘Wild About Bungay’ features more than 250 colour photographs taken by local amateur photographers sent to the website of the same name established shortly before the death of Jasmine Lingwood.

Mrs Lingwood, who died in 2012 aged 62, was instrumental in reforming the Bungay branch of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, with the book her idea.

Over the years, the website, which was set up to receive pictures for the book, has been sent thousands of wide-ranging images logging the flowers and wildlife in and around the town, as well as the changing environmental surroundings of the seasons.

Now, two of Mrs Lingwood’s four brothers, Bungay residents Christopher and Terry Reeve, have taken on the project and are producing the book in her memory, with the proceeds from sales going to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

The pair hope to publish the book next month, and are currently attempting to raise funds to cover production costs after setting up a JustGiving page.

Terry said: “The funds we are seeking are to cover the design and printing costs for the book.

“If we can raise that - a little over £2,000 - it will ensure all the proceeds from the sale of copies can go to the Suffolk Wildlife Trust charity.

“Our aim is to sell it at a launch event and through Trust outlets.

“It will be a fitting memorial to Jasmine, who was also a dedicated member of Friends of the Earth.”

The book will feature hundreds of stunning photographs submitted to the website, including some by local photographer and wildlife enthusiast Frances Crickmore.

The brothers hope the book will serve as a fitting tribute to their younger sister, who spent a number of years working in a dedicated and committed way to support, promote and protect wildlife.

To support the project, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/terry-reeve-1wild, or call Terry on 01986 896 416 or Chris on 01986 893 155.

