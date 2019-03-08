From Princess Diana to Anne Boleyn to Michael Macfayden: The most Wikipedia'd people in our region

Bernie Ecclestone during Qualifying for the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Towcester.

Have you ever wondered who the most famous person from your town or village is?

A new interactive map, which links place names with their most searched for public figure on Wikipedia, reveals just that.

The map includes a wide reaching spectrum of celebrities, and counts 18th century poets and young female wrestling champions among its pinpoints.

The link between the location and the celebrity ranges from their place of birth, their current home or a connection.

It uses click rates only from Wikipedia, which according to Alexa, an American web traffic analysis company, is the fifth most popular website worldwide.

File photo dated 23/03/15 of Sir James Dyson, who reached his highest ever position on the rich list as he prepares to move DysonÕs head office from Wiltshire to Singapore.

Produced by The Pudding, an online publication which debates culture in visual essays, the map covers villages, towns and cities across the UK.

To discover Norfolk's stars take a look at our map.

Matthew MacFadyen arriving for the BAFTA television awards at the London Palladium.

Among the local celebrities are:

John Rhys-Davies (Watton)

Before an illustrious acting career - with roles in Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones - welsh actor John Rhys-Davies was a teacher at Watton County Secondary school. He's also a graduate of the UEA.

Michael Carroll (Swaffham)

Princess Diana meeting Beeston Hall pupils at the opening of Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre, Sheringham, in 1988.

Swaffham born bin man Michael Carroll hit the headlines when he won nearly £10m on the lottery. Flaunting his winnings, he became a tabloid celebrity and self-proclaimed 'King of Chavs.'

William Cowper (Dereham)

William Cowper's nature poetry, which focused on the quotidian of the English countryside, is considered the precursor of Romantic poetry. After befriending a Norfolk clergyman, he moved to East Dereham where he lived until his death.

Edith Cavell (Swardeston)

Princess Diana with Prince William

Edith Cavell, who was born in Swardeston, is the most celebrated nurse of the First World War. She saved the lives of soldiers from both sides, and assisted in an escape from occupied Belgium - which led to her execution.

Anne Boleyn (Blickling)

Anne Boleyn, born in Blicking, was Henry VIII's second wife before she met his guillotine. Her beheading was part of the political and religious upheaval that triggered the Reformation.

James Wallace (Loddon)

Loddon born James Wallace was a leading Royal Naval Officer in the 18th century. He served in the West Indies and the Mediterranean and was imprisoned in France after an encounter with violent rebels.

Edward Coke (Holkham)

English barrister Edward Coke is considered to be the greatest legal brain of the 16th century, and his wealth funded Holkham Hall. Born in Mileham, he led the prosecution in high profile cases including Sir Walter Raleigh and the Gunpowder plot.

James Dyson (Cromer)

Domestic appliance entrepreneur and inventor, who lends his name to his multi-billion pound hoover empire, was born in Cromer and educated at Gresham's School. In 2017, he opened a pioneering university, Dyson's Institute, which gives its engineering students a salary.

Matthew Macfayden (Great Yarmouth)

Great Yarmouth born Matthew Macfayden is a BAFTA award winning actor, who made his name as Mr Darcy in the film version of Pride and Prejudice. He's also a star on the small screen, most recognisably on BBC's Spooks.

William Addison (Coltishall)

William Addison was Rector of Coltishall before serving in the First World War. He was a recipient of the Victoria Cross, which is the highest award for bravery.

Princess Diana (Diss)

Born in Sandringham, Princess Diana was educated at Riddlesworth Hall School near Diss. Marrying Prince Charles, she is one of the most loved Royals and was renowned for her philanthropy.

Ryan Jarvis (Fakenham)

Norwich City's youngest ever first-team player, Ryan Jarvis, was born in Fakenham. After stints at various football clubs, including Lowestoft, he's now a semi-professional striker for King's Lynn.

John Rolfe (Heacham)

Despite hailing from Heacham, John Rolfe was one of the first English settlers in North America. He lived in Virgina, where he successfully cultivated and exported tobacco.

George VI (Sandringham)

Sandringham born George VI inherited the throne after his older brother abdicated to marry divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. During his reign, George VI was the last Emperor of India and the first Head of the Commonwealth. He struggled with a stammer which was portrayed on screen by Colin Firth in The King's Speech.

George William Manby (Downham Market)

Author and inventor George William Manby, who was schooled in Downham Market, designed an apparatus to save lives from shipwrecks and came up with the blueprint for the modern fire extinguisher.

Justin Fashanu (Attleborough)

Justin Fashanu was brought up by foster parents in Shropham. A gifted boxer in his youth, he eventually became a footballer - beginning his career at Norwich City. He became Britain's first £1m black footballer when he signed to Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Paine (Thetford)

A founder father of the United States, Thomas Paine was actually born in Thetford. His texts on political philosophy remain influential, and spearheaded the start of the American Revolution.

Nicholas Crane (Wymondham)

Appearing on our screens on BBC's Coast and Great British Journeys, Nicholas Crane is a geographer and explorer. He has also written numerous books which cover journeys from each corner of the globe.

Paige (Norwich)

Norwich born Paige began her wrestling career at the age of 13, before signing to WWE. In just 8 years, she became the youngest ever champion of the title's Divas Championships. Now retired from the sport, there are rumours she will star in her own Reality TV show.

Caroline Cossey (Brooke)

Hailing from Brooke, model Caroline Cossey appeared in James Bond film, For Your Eyes Only, and was the first trans woman to pose for Playboy in 1991. An activist, she also campaigned for changes in British law concerning transsexual rights in the eighties.

Terry Fullerton (Costessey

Retired racing driver, Terry Fullerton, who won the Karting World Championship originates from London. Now settled in Costessey, he still works as a manager and driver coach in karting.

Anna Sewell (Old Catton)

Novelist Anna Sewell was born in Great Yarmouth before making her way to Old Catton. There she wrote the manuscript for her only book, the children's classic Black Beauty.

Sam Clemmett (Brundall)

Up and coming Brundall actor, Sam Clemmett, has tread the boards in Broadway as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Back in the UK, he has appeared in ITV's Endeavour and BBC's The Musketeers.

Richard K Morgan (Hethersett)

Sci-fi and fantasy author Richard K Morgan was raised in Hethersett and had a career in teaching before becoming a full-time writer. The film rights to his first novel, Altered Carbon, reportedly sold for $1m.

Eric Teichman (Honingham)

Honingham Hall resident, Eric Teichman, was an explorer meets special agent. He embarked upon fact-finding journeys throughout Central Asia. A diplomat, he is also credited as a key figure in Orientalism.

Henry Blofeld (Wroxham)

Retired sports journalist Henry Blofeld's idiosyncratic approach to cricket commentary made him a broadcasting legend. Alongside books on sport, he's also written a memoir.

Keith Simpson (Reepham)

Norwich born Keith Simpson is a politician and military historian, who has been the Conservative MP for Broadland since the 2010 general election.

Ray Grant (Morningthorpe)

Ray Grant was raised in Morningthorpe, and started his football career as an under-15 player with Norwich City. He is currently a midfielder for Scottish League Two club, Clyde.

Samuel Lincoln (Hingham)

After a spell as weaver in Norwich, Samuel Lincoln fled his home in Swanton Morley for the New World and settled in Massachusetts. He is a member of the Lincoln dynasty and great-grandfather to Abraham Lincoln.

Harold Davidson (Stiffkey)

Harold Davidson, known as the Rector of Stiffkey, was a Church of England priest until he was convicted by immorality by the church and defrocked. Protesting his innocence, he took the unlikely step of exhibiting himself in Blackpool to raise funds for his unsuccessful acquittal.

Stephen Spender (Sheringham)

Poet Stephen Spender was inspired by the landscape of Sheringham, where he would holiday with his family. His poems, which also concentrated on the themes of social justice, led to his appointment as Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry to the United States Library of Congress.

Myleene Klass (Gorleston on Sea)

Gorleston born Myleene Klass had her first taste of fame on Reality TV show, Popstars, where she was chosen as a member of the band Hear'Say. As a solo artist she released two classical crossover albums, but now works as a TV and radio presenter.

Thomas Nashe (Harling)

Satirist and writing polymath Thomas Nashe was raised in West Harling, before his literary career took off in London. Outside of writing, he was a prolific defender of the Church of England.

Chrissie Wellington (Feltwell)

Chrissie Wellington, from Feltwell, is a former triathlete and four-time Ironman Triathlon World Champion. She is the only triathlete to have won the championship less than a year after turning professional.