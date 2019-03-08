Poll

Delia, Mary Poppins? Vote for your favourite scarecrow

No 1 - the Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Stone the crows! Delia Smith has had a busy time seeing Norwich City across the line, but she has a job on the side - as a scarecrow.

No 2 - Cor blimey! A Mary Poppins themed set of scarecrows in Wighton at this years scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury No 2 - Cor blimey! A Mary Poppins themed set of scarecrows in Wighton at this years scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Canaries' joint majority shareholder features as one of a host of stuffed creations that have cropped up across Wighton, near Wells, over the weekend and today.

Is she the cream of the crop, though?

Scroll through the photos of scarecrows at the annual Wighton Scarecrow Festival - then click on your favourite number on the poll.

Organiser Susan Polson said: “There are about 70 scarecrows up at the moment with more going up with the children's scarecrow competition.

No 3 - A couple from Wighton who are due to get married have made a newly married scarecrow couple for this year's festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury No 3 - A couple from Wighton who are due to get married have made a newly married scarecrow couple for this year's festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“A lot of them are tableaux with tables, so I don't know if they count as more than one.

“There's a lovely one called elopement. It shows Gretna Green and Copys Green, which is at the other end of our village. There's a bride and groom. And the people who did it, David and Helen, are going to be married later this year.

“There's another one, a scene from Mary Poppins, which is great. It shows a chimney sweep out on the green outside the church. That was done by Mr and Mrs Bishop.

“Another of the best ones was done by people new to the village, who live in the farm. That has a Harry Potter theme with broomsticks.

No 4 - The Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village to raise money for village projects. Picture: Neil Didsbury No 4 - The Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village to raise money for village projects. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“The scarecrows will stay up until next weekend, when we have a vintage tractor day, with about 60 vintage tractors in the village.”

Mrs Polson believed this was the 20th year they had been holding the festival, although it was an event in the 1970s, before it stopped.

She added: “A lady in the village, Lindy, started it in the 1970s. At that time the festival was all to do with tree planting. And then my husband and I started it up again. We thought we could pay off some of the things needed in the village by holding teas and coffees in the village hall. Now it's so popular that people tie it with their holidays, and groups of people come to the village to see it.”

She added: “This year we have started a campaign to get a new village hall, and we are asking for donations in buckets. The money raised will be divided up between the village hall campaign, the church, chapel and playing field.

Number 5 - A Mary Poppins themed scarecrow at this years festival in Wighton. Picture: Neil Didsbury Number 5 - A Mary Poppins themed scarecrow at this years festival in Wighton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Our current village hall dates back to the 1930s and is a tin-shack. It was once the woodwork shed at Wells school.”

Number 6 - A district nurse from Wighton recreated herself in scarecrow form at the 2019 scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Number 6 - A district nurse from Wighton recreated herself in scarecrow form at the 2019 scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Number 7 - The Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village. Picture: Neil Didsbury Number 7 - The Wighton scarecrow festival takes place across the May bank holiday weekend in the north Norfolk village. Picture: Neil Didsbury

No 8 - Bert the chimney sweep from Mary Poppins pops out of his chimney at the scarecrow festival in Wighton, north Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury No 8 - Bert the chimney sweep from Mary Poppins pops out of his chimney at the scarecrow festival in Wighton, north Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Number 9 - A Harry Potter themed scarecrow show on the side of a barn at the Wighton scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury Number 9 - A Harry Potter themed scarecrow show on the side of a barn at the Wighton scarecrow festival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

No 10 - Graham Polson who organises the scarecrow festival with his wife Susan at Wighton in north Norfolk dresses up as a scarecrow to wave to passers by. Picture: Neil Didsbury No 10 - Graham Polson who organises the scarecrow festival with his wife Susan at Wighton in north Norfolk dresses up as a scarecrow to wave to passers by. Picture: Neil Didsbury

