'His legacy will never be forgotten' - Wife's tribute to husband killed in A11 crash

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A wife has issued a touching tribute to her husband after he was killed in a crash on the A11.

Rikki Loades, 31, and of Colossus Way, Norwich, died on Monday, April 29 in the crash between his car and a HGV.

Police had earlier been called at 4.55am after Mr Loades' car, and another car, hit a deer.

But Mr Loades' car was then involved in a crash with a HGV and he died at the scene.

His wife, Tosin, released a photo of her husband and their wedding day and speaking on behalf of the family said: “On Monday the 29th of April, our family tragically lost a devoted father, a loving husband, a hero of a brother and a wonderful son. We will treasure his memory always and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The court heard Mr Loades was born on September 1, 1987 in Great Yarmouth and worked as a website developer.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until October 23.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact Sergeant Chris Harris at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101 or christopher.Harris@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.